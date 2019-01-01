Area high school teams came away with several state titles in 2018 to highlight the Rapid City Journal top 10 sports stories of the year.
For the first time since the 2007 season, the Rapid City Stevens volleyball team came away state champions, as the Raiders downed Sioux Falls Washington in three games to capture the Class AA title.
St. Thomas More came away with three titles and the Custer swept the Class A boys' and girls' state cross country championships.
The Cavaliers boys' and girls' won the Class A track and field titles in late May in Rapid City, while the STM girls' basketball team a couple months earlier won its fifth straight state title.
In thrilling fashion, the Rushmore Thunder boys' varsity hockey team came away with another state title and the Belle Fourche girls' golf team won the Class A state title after a disqualification.
Not ranked in order of importance, but when the story happened, is the Journal's Top 10 for 2018:
Thunder boys’ hockey win state title
The Rushmore Thunder, a squad composed of boys from Rapid City Stevens, Central and Douglas high schools, topped the Sioux Falls Flyers in a 4-3 overtime thriller to claim the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association state varsity title in early March at the Expo Center.
The overtime win, the second extra-session win in two nights for the Thunder, came a minute after Rushmore had successfully killed off a Flyer power-play opportunity. The goal came from a very unlikely source, as defenseman Seth Dikoff squeezed in on the left point and slapped home the game-winner and season-ender at the 2:35 mark of overtime.
For Rushmore coach Dick Novak, who has coached the Thunder to four state championships (2010, 2114-15, 2018), the winning shot couldn’t have come at a better time, or from a better angle.
“It was so cool because, from our bench, we were right behind him and could see the puck all the way heading right for the upper corner of the net,” Novak said. “That was neater than heck. Seth Dikoff has been with us for four years and has worked hard; every one of them, so for him to get the winning goal is very deserving.”
BHSU women basketball earns another NCAA Tournament bid
The newness of qualifying for the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament isn’t exactly wearing off despite the second appearance in three seasons for Black Hills State University.
There were some Yellow Jackets who played in that first-ever appearance two years ago, but there’s more on this team that did not.
The Jackets faced Angelo State March 9 at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas, but lost 87-75.
The Yellow Jackets, 24-8, received an at-large bid after finishing second in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title game in Pueblo, Colo., falling to Colorado state-Pueblo 84-69.
St. Thomas More girls’ basketball
In a season where there were plenty of question marks going in, the St. Thomas More girls’ basketball did it again, beating Madison 54-41 March 17 for its fifth straight Class A state title and sixth in the last seven years.
It wasn’t always easy for the 24-4 Cavaliers, who combined to go 91-5 in the previous four title seasons. But that is what St. Thomas More coach Brandon Kandolin said has made this team special.
“I think where it’s different is we were faced with some adversity,” Kandolin said. “We took a couple of losses (throughout the season) that we knew we probably should have won, and I think it exposed some things for us that we needed to work on.”
St. Thomas More boys’ and girls’ track and field win state titles
A track and field dynasty continues in Rapid City.
For the third time in four years, St. Thomas More swept the boys' and girls' team awards at the Class A State Track and Field championships May 26 at O'Harra Stadium.
The girls won with 83 points, while Belle Fourche finished second with 52. The Cavalier boys scored 109.5 points to easily hold of Sioux Falls Christian, which had 80.
"We don't so much set goals for championships because we try to instill the process into the kids and teach them that it's about the day-to-day, showing up, working hard and getting out of their comfort zones," STM coach Scott Benson said. "We feel if they buy into the process, the results will be there in the end."
On the boys' side, the Cavaliers were winners in the 100-meter dash (Thomas Rafferty), the 4x200 and 4x100 relays, 400 and 200 Saturday, while the girls took first in the 4x100 relay.
Belle Fourche's Shayla Howell also ended her high school career with four state titles in the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump. The University of Wyoming commit finished her high school career with 12 state titles.
Rapid City Central’s Sage Hagen won a pair of jumping state titles, winning the long jump and triple jump, while Rapid City Stevens junior Elizabeth Schaefer won the 100 and 300 hurdles, giving her four 300 state titles in her career and two 100 championships.
Birkeland, Belle Fourche win state golf titles
Belle Fourche junior Payson Birkeland admitted that her Class A state girls' golf championship celebration probably wasn't what she had imagined it would be.
Birkeland was awarded the title after shooting a 159 for the tournament at Rocky Run Golf Course in Dell Rapids, one stroke ahead of Alex Kandolin of St. Thomas More, and the Broncs took home the team title by shooting a 735.
Sioux Falls Christian's Kate Wynja had originally won the tournament by multiple strokes, but she incorrectly marked her scorecard with four strokes on the 18th hole instead of the five she had shot and turned it in.
After realizing her mistake, she grabbed her coach and told tournament officials about the mistake. Signing an incorrect scorecard is a disqualification, and the rule has no wiggle room.
The disqualification also meant Sioux Falls Christian would fall to second in the team standings, giving Belle Fourche the title.
Post 22 baseball returns to the top with 42nd state title
The 2017 season proved to be a hiccup for the Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team.
The Hardhats failed to win their fifth straight state tournament then on their home diamond, but on Sunday, Aug. 5, they made five state titles in six years and 42 overall, defeating Mitchell 9-0 at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.
First-year head coach Kelvin Torve, who played under Hall of Fame Post 22 coach Dave Ploof, now has one championship to his credit as a coach.
“This tournament is a beating. It’s five or six games, it’s a long tournament," Torve said. "I can’t believe they did it as long as they did it. I hope I get used to it. It’s a grind and it’s stressful, but our guys didn’t play like that. They played energetic and confident, so it was fun to watch how they handled the tournament.”
In their five tournament wins, the Hardhats outscored their opponents 50-11.
Custer earns a sweep of Class A state cross country titles
The Class A state cross country meet was colored in purple at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls on Oct. 21, as Custer swept the boys' and girls' team titles.
The Wildcat boys managed 60 points, six lower than Vermillion and 12 lower than St. Thomas More, while the Custer girls scored 50 points, which was 13 lower than Black Hills Conference rival Hill City. Chamberlain was third with 68.
"It's pretty exciting. We’re thrilled with how it all turned out," Custer coach Karen Karim said after the wins. "It’s always the goal (to finish first), but actually making those things happen are two different things. We knew there was a chance, but it’s really hard to tell looking at the times across the state. I was very proud of my kids. They stepped up and filled in the holes. Beating people that they needed to beat."
Rapid City native Adam Vinatieri sets NFL scoring mark
Rapid City native Adam Vinatieri has made plenty of tougher kicks in his career. The two last-second field goals to win Super Bowls, a 45-yarder through the snow to win a playoff game and 46 field goals from at least 50 yards in the regular season and postseason.
Vinatieri's 25-yarder at the end of the second quarter in Indianapolis' 42-28 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 28 will surely be one he never forgets.
With that kick, Vinatieri passed Hall of Famer Morten Andersen to become the NFL's all-time leading scorer. He added three extra points in the fourth quarter to give him 2,560 for his career — six more than Andersen.
Vinatieri kicked for Rapid City Central and then went to South Dakota State before going to NFL Europe, and then starting his NFL career.
"I never thought I'd play that long," said the 45-year-old Vinatieri, who is in his 23rd NFL season. "I never thought I'd be standing here talking to you guys about all-time records. But I love my teammates — all of them — for the last 20-something years, unselfishly going out there and helping me do my job. A lot of great memories along the way. I think that's the best part about this day — less the record and more that we got the record in a win."
Sullivan, Hardrockers have record-setting season
The wins and losses weren’t where the South Dakota School of Mines football team wanted them for in the 2018 season (5-6), but it was still a record-setting season for the Hardrockers.
The Mines, offense, led by senior quarterback Jake Sullivan, running back Connor Silveria and wide receiver Isaiah Manley, set or tied 40 school records this past season.
Sullivan, a STM graduate, earned Rocky Mountain Conference First-Team honors at quarterback, and he was also nominated for the Harlon Hill Award, which goes to the top player in Division II. He set 17 school records in his time as a Hardrocker.
Silveria not only set the Mines one-game rushing record, his 425 yards against Adams State is a NCAA Division II record.
Manley, also a senior, caught 92 passes this season for 1,223 yards, both schools records. He also tied the one-game reception mark of 14 catches against
Rapid City Stevens wins volleyball title
In the 2017 Class AA state volleyball title match, Rapid City Stevens fell in four sets to Harrisburg.
The past season was about getting back to that title game, with a different result this time. That happened Nov. 17 in Sioux Falls.
The Raiders capped off a 34-1 season with their first state championship in volleyball since 2007 with a straight-set win over Sioux Falls Washington 25-22, 25-18, 25-22 at the Sanford PREMEIR Center in Sioux Falls.
"It’s unreal right now, I don’t know if it's hit me or not," Stevens coach Kylie Voorhees said after winning the title. "The girls played phenomenal, they were relaxed, focused and disciplined. They left Washington not even knowing what to do, which was great."
Other notable stories in 2018:
• The Rushmore Thunder boys' junior varsity team took home the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association state title in early March in Mitchell. The Thunder beat Yankton in the championship game 6-2, and weren't challenged for most of the tournament.
• The Sports Hall of Fame and Sports Recognition Banquet presented by the Rapid City Sports OFFICIALS, named Rapid City Stevens athletes Elizabeth Schaefer and Cody BeVier as the high school athlete of the year winners.
• A large and enthusiastic crowd showed up to Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish May 25, as the Spearfish Sasquatch kicked off their existence with a 5-3 loss to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs. A crowd of 616 cheered on the Sasquatch, a college wood bat baseball team that plays in the Expedition League.
• St. Thomas More pole vaulter Jens Christensen qualified for the U.S. Track and Field National Youth Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Rochester, New York.
• Rapid City Stevens graduate Becky Hammon moved up the NBA San Antonio Spurs coaching ladder to a bench assistant. Hammon has been a member of the San Antonio coaching staff since 2014, and was one of six assistants under Gregg Popovich last season.
• Seven Rapid City area Special Olympians were part of Team South Dakota that competed in the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle.
• The Rapid City Heat softball team won the South Dakota Amateur Softball Association U18 Class B state title by going through the loser's bracket to top the Black Hills Storm in two straight games to claim the title 9-7 and 5-3.
• TJ Nolan, a Rapid City Stevens graduate and currently a junior at Grand Canyon University, defeated Jacob Otta of Sioux Falls 4 and 3 in the men’s championship match of the South Dakota Golf Association Match Play Tournament at Golf Club at Red Rock.
• Alex Kandolin won her second straight Junior Golf Championship at the Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. Kandolin shot a three-over par 147 to win the girls' 16-18 year-old division, defeating Aberdeen's Sydney Wirebaugh by five strokes.
• Rapid City Post 320 American Legion baseball manager Rich Downs resigned in mid-August after just one year at the helm (29-16). One of Downs’ assistants, Brian Humphries, was named the Post 320 head coach on Dec. 10.
• The Black Hills State University men's and women's cross country teams both qualified for the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships — the Yellow Jacket men for the second time, and the women for the first time.
• Longtime South Dakota School of Mines head men’s basketball coach Jason Henry was let go just before the season started in late October, and he was replaced by longtime assistant coach Eric Glenn.
Several area high school teams came close but finished as runners up in state completions.
They include:
Rapid City Central in girls’ state track, Rapid City Stevens in AA boys' track, Central in AA girls’ state cross country, Rapid City Stevens boys in AA cross country, Hill City girls in state A cross country, Stevens in state AA girls’ soccer in a blizzard Rapid City, falling to Pierre 2-0 in the title game; Stevens in boys AA state tennis, Stevens in girls’ state tennis, as Erica Wing won the state Flight 6 individual title and Wing and Julia Wiedmeier won the flight 3 doubles title and the Stevens boys in state AA golf.
Rapid City Journal correspondent Joe Kavanaugh contributed to this story.