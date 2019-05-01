The South Dakota Nest Predator Bounty program has gotten off to a good start, according to South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks.
In the month of April, a total of 8,712 tails were submitted as part of the program, and there were 824 total submissions.
Minnehaha County currently leads the way in South Dakota with 651 total tails submitted, of which 489 were raccoon tails, 88 were striped skunk tails, 73 were opossum tails and one was a badger tail.
"Since this is the first bounty program that we’ve implemented we weren’t quite sure what to expect," GF&P wildlife damage program administrator Keith Fisk said. "I think we’re probably right on track with what we anticipated, as the weather improves we expect to see more participation."
Weather was the story of the month, as Fisk said rain and snow throughout April might have caused some trappers to stay inside.
Fisk said that as the school year begins to come to a close, GF&P would also like to see more participation from the program as more children have free time to explore the sport of trapping during the summer.
Beadle County was second on the list with 499 total tails, Lake County third with 462, Deuel County fourth with 452 and Day County fifth with 392.
All the counties that ranked in the top 10 were east of the Missouri River, something Fisk said is because the species most commonly trapped have more habitat in that part of the state.
"It's more reflective of the animal populations that occur throughout the state," he said. "You have a lot of habitat and variety of habitat in that part of the state and that’s something a lot of the fur-bearing species key on."
Fisk said populations in the eastern and central part of the state have the most abundance of those habitats, and that was found true with the leading counties west of the Missouri River as well.
Lyman County was the top county west river with 90 tails submitted, followed by Tripp County with 76.
Locally, Pennington County had 30 tails submitted in April. Twenty of those tails were raccoon tails and 10 were striped skunk tails.
Butte County was high on the western South Dakota list with 70 tails, 64 of which were raccoon and six were striped skunk tails.
Lawrence County reported 24 tails, with 18 being raccoon and six being striped skunk. Meade County had 29 reported with 26 being raccoon and three being striped skunk.
The ratio in those counties of which species were reported was on par with the rest of the state. Raccoons were reported in 72.41 percent, or roughly 6,300, of the submissions while 17.91 percent (1,600) were striped skunk, 8.54 percent (744) were opossum, .61 percent (53) were red fox and .54 percent (47) were badger.
Fisk said it's easy to just look at the number of tails when assessing how the program is doing, but GF&P is more concerned about the process than merely the results.
"Obviously a lot of people are interested about the number of tails, but the overall goal is to engage youth and non-traditional users in the sport," he said. "We're more concerned with getting people outdoors and learning about the sport and the species rather than just about the tail count."