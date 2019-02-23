SDHSAA State Wrestling
Saturday
Class A
Team Results
1. RC Stevens 162.5; 2. Pierre T.F. Riggs 133.5; 3. RC Central 132.0; 4. Aberdeen Central 131.0; 5. SF Roosevelt 96.0; 6. Brookings 92.0; 7. Brandon Valley 91.0; 8. Watertown 84.0; 9. Mitchell 79.0; 10. Chamberlain 78.0; 11. Madison 68.5; 12. Harrisburg 67.5; 13. Sturgis Brown 67.0; 14. Huron 61.5; 15. Tea Area 53.0; 16. Spearfish 48.0; 17. Yankton 42.0; 18. Vermillion 36.5; 19. Lennox 31.5; 20. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 27.0; 21. Dell Rapids, Douglas/RC Christian, Milbank 26.0; 24. West Central 23.0; 25. SF O`Gorman 19.5; 26. Dakota Valley 18.5; 27. SF Lincoln 16.5; 28. Todd County 9.0; 29. SF Washington 3.0; 30. Belle Fourche 0.0.
Individual Results
106 Pounds
Championship Match - Brenden Salfrank (Aberdeen Central) 42-0, Jr. over Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 40-2, Fr. (Dec 6-1); 3. Kaden Olson of Sturgis Brown; 4. Jack Schoenhard of RC Stevens; 5. Brock Sparks of Mitchell; 6. Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg; 7. Tucker Bahm of Yankton; 8. Andrew Weiland of Dell Rapids.
113 Pounds
Championship Match - Landen Fischer (RC Stevens) 36-10, Sr. over Cael Larson (RC Central) 52-2, So. (Dec 5-2); 3. Max Donovan of Chamberlain; 4. Jacob Vogel of Dell Rapids; 5. Alex Mentzer of SF Lincoln; 6. Connor Eimers of Tea Area; 7. Truman Stoller of Madison; 8. Clayton Donovan of Spearfish.
120 Pounds
Championship Match - Riley Hollingshead (SF Roosevelt) 22-2, So. over Ty Althoff (Watertown) 39-5, Jr. (Dec 8-4); 3. Jacob Wood of Sturgis Brown; 4. Logen Fischer of RC Stevens; 5. Sam Olson of Madison; 6. Eli Fischer of Milbank; 7. Hayden Shaffer of Pierre T.F. Riggs; 8. William George of Douglas/RC Christian.
126 Pounds
Championship Match - Jacob Moore (Aberdeen Central) 24-5, Sr. over Collin Powell (Chamberlain) 32-6, Sr. (Fall 0:48); 3. Riley Williams of Lennox; 4. Jace Bench-Bresher of Pierre T.F. Riggs; 5. Cody Stockman of RC Stevens; 6. Nolan Archer of Brookings; 7. Beau Beavers of SF O`Gorman; 8. Logan Desersa of Sturgis Brown.
132 Pounds
Championship Match - Max Sailor (Spearfish) 40-10, So. over Logan Serck (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 40-9, So. (Fall 3:11); 3. Declan Malone of RC Stevens; 4. Jaxson Waugh of Watertown; 5. Gabe Skustad of Chamberlain; 6. Tyson Johnson of Pierre T.F. Riggs; 7. Ethan Thibeault of RC Central; 8. Aaron Ideker of SF O`Gorman.
138 Pounds
Championship Match - Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 42-3, Jr. over Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 32-3, So. (SV-1 4-2); 3. Kadyn Kraye of RC Central; 4. Chipper Shillingstad of Huron; 5. Jack Van Camp of Pierre T.F. Riggs; 6. Landry Knight of West Central; 7. Peyton Johnston of Watertown; 8. Darien Malone of RC Stevens.
145 pounds
Championship Match - Eli Kadoun (SF Roosevelt) 41-5, Jr. over Colby Mennis (Madison) 29-3, Jr. (SV-1 6-4); 3. Cade Hinkle of Pierre T.F. Riggs; 4. Tyson Stoebner of Lennox; 5. TJ Morrison of RC Central; 6. Dylan Hage of Harrisburg; 7. Reese Jacobs of Sturgis Brown; 8. Grant Wirkus of Watertown.
152 Pounds
Championship Match - Cooper Voorhees (RC Stevens) 48-2, Jr. over Nolan Johnson (Madison) 35-6, Sr. (MD 10-2); 3. Colton Jackson of Douglas/RC Christian; 4. Jack Smith of Brandon Valley; 5. Tyson Lien of Huron; 6. Tanner Swab of SF Roosevelt; 7. Caden Ideker of West Central; 8. Lee Snyder of Pierre T.F. Riggs.
160 Pounds
Championship Match - Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 43-2, Fr. over Will Jarrott (Aberdeen Central) 37-8, Sr. (Dec 5-1); 3. TahJae Jenkins Harris of Huron; 4. Logan Bowes of Brookings; 5. Nate Allen of RC Stevens; 6. Wren Jacobs of Sturgis Brown; 7. Alec Bien of Milbank; 8. Mason Schoenhard of Harrisburg.
170 Pounds
Championship Match - Wyatt Jungclaus (RC Central) 48-7, Jr. over Ryan Meyer (Harrisburg) 37-6, Sr. (Dec 5-4); 3. Collin Becker of Dakota Valley; 4. Maguire Raske of Pierre T.F. Riggs; 5. Caleb Brink of RC Stevens; 6. Sam Stroup of Watertown; 7. Luke Rasmussen of Brookings; 8. Dillon Stoebner of Aberdeen Central.
182 Pounds
Championship Match - Wyatt Jungclaus (RC Central) 48-7, Jr. over Ryan Meyer (Harrisburg) 37-6, Sr. (Dec 5-4); 3. Brock Baker of Aberdeen Central; 4. Garrett Leesman of Pierre T.F. Riggs; 5. Gabriel Rieger of Huron; 6. Anthony Knodell of RC Central; 7. PJ Parmelee of Tea Area; 8. Max Schoenfelder of Mitchell.
195 Pounds
Championship Match - Owen Warren (Yankton) 37-4, Fr. over Joey Otta (SF Roosevelt) 37-2, Sr. (Dec 3-2); 3. Gage Gehring of Pierre T.F. Riggs; 4. Gavin Gulbranson of Harrisburg; 5. JT Panning of Tea Area; 6. Keenan McKnight of RC Central; 7. Ben Sobczak of RC Stevens; 8. Brodie Holtquist of Milbank.
220 Pounds
Championship Match - Gus Miller (Brookings) 43-3, Jr. over Carter Max (Mitchell) 39-4, Sr. (SV-1 3-1); 3. Nolan Smith of RC Central; 4. Evan Hehr of Spearfish; 5. Hunter McMath of RC Stevens; 6. James Lees of Pierre T.F. Riggs; 7. William Marshall of Todd County; 8. Clayton Smith of Sturgis Brown.
285 Pounds
Championship Match – Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain) 33-0, Jr. over Beau Foote (Mitchell) 35-10, Fr. (Fall 0:09); 3. Kaden Johnson of Aberdeen Central; 4. Sam Krohnke of Brandon Valley; 5. Caleb Dagel of SF Roosevelt; 6. Tucker Christie of Brookings; 7. Trevor Ellis of Yankton; 8. Connor Braun of Douglas/RC Christian.
Class B
Team Results
1.Canton 200.0; 2. Winner Area 140.5; 3. Redfield Area 104.0; 4. Wagner 86.0; 5. Custer/Edgemont 84.0; 6. Howard 78.0; 7. Burke/Gregory 76.0; 8. Philip Area 72.5; 9. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 72.0; 10. Parkston 65.5; 11. McCook Central/Montrose 57.5; 12. Clark/Willow Lake 57.0; 13. Sisseton 52.0; 14. Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon, Faulkton Area 48.0; 16. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 41.0; 17. Groton Area, Webster Area 40.0; 19. Wess. Springs/Woon./Wolsey-Wess. 39.5; 20. Bennett County 39.0; 21. Lead-Deadwood 36.0; 22. Hot Springs 35.5; 23. Tri-Valley 26; 24. Parker 25.0; 25. Potter County 24.0; 26. Elk Point-Jefferson 21.5; 27. Mobridge-Pollock 20.0; 28. Stanley County 19.0; 29. Miller/Highmore-Harrold 16.0; 30. Garretson, Kingsbury County 13.0; 32. Marion/Freeman 9.0; 33. Lyman 8.5; 34. Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 8.0; 35. Sunshine Bible Academy 5.0; 36. Harding County, St. Thomas More, Warner/Northwestern 4.0; 39. Hill City 3.0.
Individual Results
106 Pounds
Championship Match - Riley Weber (Parkston) 32-2, Jr. over Riley Whitley (Redfield Area) 35-4, Jr. (Dec 7-3); 3. Owen Hansen of Burke/Gregory; 4. Logan Graf of Custer/Edgemont; 5. Andy Meyer of Canton; 6. Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose; 7. Cael Larson of Webster Area; 8. Thane Simons of Philip Area.
113 Pounds
Championship Match - Lane Miller (Howard) 43-7, So. over Gage Martinmaas (Faulkton Area) 39-5, Jr. (Fall 6:24); 3. Jacob Brunner of Custer/Edgemont; 4. Keegan Haider of Wess. Springs/Woon./Wolsey-Wess.; 5. Dragr Monson of Groton Area; 6. Carter Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes; 7. Landon Sudbeck of Parkston; 8. Luke Richardson of Canton.
120 pounds
Championship Match - Kaden Keiser (Winner Area) 46-1, Fr. over Bradyn Robbins (Redfield Area) 25-3, So. (Dec 8-1); 3. Lance Soukup of Wagner; 4. Isiah Grimm of Sisseton; 5. Braxton Trowbridge of Canton; 6. Grayson Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes; 7. Kieffer Klinkhammer of Howard; 8. Shilo Mowry of Lyman.
126 Pounds
Championship Match - Braden Sehr (Canton) 57-1, So. over Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 35-2, So. (Dec 6-4); 3. Bradyn Lhotak of Wagner; 4. Jared Harris of Bennett County; 5. Dane Christopherson of Sisseton; 6. Riley Genzlinger of Howard; 7. Blade Forman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold; 8. Hayden Pierret of Garretson.
132 Pounds
Championship Match - Kellyn March (Canton) 53-0, Jr. over Carson Pinske (Lead-Deadwood) 37-8, Sr. (Fall 0:17); 3. Wyatt Talbott of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes; 4. Keanan Pikarski of Sisseton; 5. Blair Blasius of Philip Area; 6. Alec Dobson of Kingsbury County; 7. Skyler Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson; 8. Jack Kruger of Winner Area.
138 Pounds
Championship Match - Wyatt Turnquist (Winner Area) 46-2, Sr. over Tate Haider (Wess. Springs/Woon./Wolsey-Wess.) 37-7, Sr. (Dec 5-3); 3. Carsten McNeil of Redfield Area; 4. JD Carter of Stanley County; 5. Seth Peterson of Canton; 6. McCoy Peterson of Philip Area; 7. Brennan Hanes of Custer/Edgemont; 8. Braimen Steen of Sisseton.
145 Pounds
Championship Match - Caden Lamer (Tri-Valley) 39-1, Sr. over Jackson Eklund (Burke/Gregory) 21-1, Jr. (MD 15-2)3. Jaden Dominisse of Canton; 4. Mason Fey of Redfield Area; 5. Hunter Peterson of Philip Area; 6. Kody Hagen of Hot Springs; 7. Irail Griffin of Custer/Edgemont; 8. Brody Weavill of Elk Point-Jefferson.
152 Pounds
Championship Match - Trevor Peters (Winner Area) 44-5, Jr. over Alex Aesoph (Faulkton Area) 44-3, Sr. (Dec 6-1); 3. Chance Grill of Custer/Edgemont; 4. Ty Namanny of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes; 5. Frank Even of Burke/Gregory; 6. Gage Burke of Clark/Willow Lake; 7. Daniel Cremer of Marion/Freeman; 8. Jacobi Krouse of McCook Central/Montrose.
160 Pounds
Championship Match - Sam Kruger (Winner Area) 42-3, So. over Lucas Bietz (Parkston) 38-3, Sr. (SV-1 3-1); 3. Levi Mines of Custer/Edgemont; 4. Blake Gessner of McCook Central/Montrose; 5. Tucson Freeman of Mobridge-Pollock; 6. Weston Ireland of Bennett County; 7. Kaden Laubach of Canton; 8. Chayce Rausch of Potter County.
170 Pounds
Championship Match - Josh Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 41-5, Jr. over Shaeden Scheidt (Canton) 52-1, Jr. (Dec 6-5); 3. Tanner Even of Parker; 4. Landon Werdel of Clark/Willow Lake; 5. Joey Wheeler of Potter County; 6. Jake Cheeseman of McCook Central/Montrose; 7. Gage Carter of Faulkton Area; 8. Micaiah Grace of Custer/Edgemont.
182 Pounds
Championship Match - Caleb Orris (Clark/Willow Lake) 47-0, Sr. over Scott Peterson (Canton) 49-2, Sr. (Dec 7-3); 3. Jeremiah Beck of Burke/Gregory; 4. Thomas Baker of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney; 5. Cody Donnelly of Philip Area; 6. Isaac Feldhaus of Howard; 7. Jordan Gall of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon; 8. Cade Entwisle of McCook Central/Montrose.
195 Pounds
Championship Match - Barrett Wren (Redfield Area) 34-3, Sr. over EJ Leetch (Howard) 42-6, Sr. (TB-1 2-1); 3. Garrett Heil of Hot Springs; 4. Cullen Rutten of Canton; 5. Slayton Neugebauer of Parkston; 6. Regan Bollweg of Miller/Highmore-Harrold; 7. Tanner Peterson of McCook Central/Montrose; 8. Carter Heinz of Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle.
220 Pounds
Championship Match - KJ St. Pierre (Wagner) 35-5, Jr. over Jesse Hastings (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 32-3, Jr. (Dec 6-1); 3. Tyler Resick of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes; 4. Tee Allen of Bennett County; 5. Marshall Baldwin of Canton; 6. Elijah Blare of Winner Area; 7. Preston Worth of Potter County; 8. Tristen Bent of Webster Area.
285 Pounds
Championship Match - Chase Sigdestad (Webster Area) 38-5, Sr. over Dawson Lensing (Wagner) 36-9, Sr. (Dec 3-2); 3. Wyatt Locke of Groton Area; 4. Achilles Willuweit of Winner Area; 5. Rob Lester of Lead-Deadwood; 6. Drake Peed of Elk Point-Jefferson; 7. Micah Deboer of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon; 8. Zach Richardson of Canton.