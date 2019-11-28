Peter Quenneville extended his goal-scoring streak to six games, and Giovanni Fiore elongated his assist streak to four with a three-assist game, but it wasn’t enough as the Rapid City Rush fell to the Idaho Steelheads 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday night in Boise, Idaho.
The point gained in the overtime loss puts the Rush in the middle of a three-way tie for second place in the entire ECHL.
Rapid City started strong, taking a 1-0 lead when Stephane Legault notched his first goal of the season at 6:53 of the opening frame, squeaking the rebound off a Trey Phillips blue line shot past Idaho goalie Tomas Sholl (Phillips and Giovanni Fiore assisted).
Idaho tied the game with Max Coatta’s first goal. With 3:28 played in the second, the Rush had trouble getting the puck out of their zone, leading to Marc-Olivier Roy, who fired a shot on net that was deflected by Coatta past Rush net-minder Tyler Parks (Roy had the lone assist).
The two teams took a 1-1 game into the third period.
The third period turned into a back-and-forth track meet, featuring four goals in 2:46. Tyler Coulter started off the scoring frenzy at 10:55 of the final period with the only Rush power play goal of the game. Quenneville, in his first game as the Rush captain, fired a shot on net that was stopped by Sholl, concluding with Coulter slipping the rebound in to give the Rush a 2-1 lead (Quenneville and Fiore assisted). Exactly 1:43 later, Idaho counterpunched on their final power play of the game. At 12:28, Steelheads captain A.J White deflected a Colton Saucerman shot past Parks to square the game back up at 2-2 (Saucerman and Conner Bleackley assisted).
Quenneville responded 17 seconds later. On an odd-man break into the Steelheads zone, Stephane Legault found Fiore, who passed to Quenneville, who tucked the puck under the glove of Sholl to push the Rush back in front 3-2 (Fiore and Legault assisted).
Idaho responded 56 seconds later to eventually send the game into overtime. With 6:19 left in regulation, Marc-Olivier Roy deflected an Ondrej Vala shot that squeaked by Parks again, tying the game back up at 3-3 (Vala and Matt Lippa assisted).
It only took 38 seconds into overtime to determine the winner, and it was Anthony Nellis who stuck the dagger in for Idaho. Nellis came up the ice on a two-on-one and fired the shot himself. Parks caught a piece of it, but it rolled past him and in the net, giving Idaho the second point and a 4-3 overtime victory.
Parks stopped 30 of 33 shots on net in his third overtime defeat of the season (5-1-3-0).
The Rush continue their three-game series against the Steelheads on Friday. Puck drop at CenturyLink Arena is slated for 7:10 p.m.