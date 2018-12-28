The Idaho Steelheads got a five-point night from Kale Kessy, a four-point night from Tony Calderone, and multi-point performances from A.J. White, Brad McClure, and Reid Petryk, to roll past the Rapid City Rush 9-1 Friday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Idaho struck twice in the first. White started off scoring as the Steelheads came down the ice on a two-on-one rush following a Rush power play. With 4:15 gone by, McClure’s initial shot was stopped by Rush net-minder Adam Carlson, but White picked up the rebound and scored. (McClure had the lone assist).
Calderone doubled Idaho’s lead on their second power play of the game when Kessy found him open to make it a 2-0 Steelheads lead heading into the second period (Kessy had the lone assist).
Idaho began to separate itself from the Rush with four goals in the second period, countered by only one Rush strike in the frame. Jeff King's goal made it 3-0 Idaho at the 5:07 mark of the period (the goal was unassisted). Kessy extended the advantage to 4-0 on a two-on-one down the ice, taking a Calderone pass at the very last second, tapping it by Carlson over three minutes later at the 8:38 mark of the frame (Calderone had the lone assist).
Garrett Klotz, in his first game back from suspension, interrupted the Idaho scoring entries on the team’s second power play of the contest to break the Steelheads shutout bid with 7:37 left in the period. (Riley Weselowski and Josh Elmes assisted).
The Steelheads countered exactly 11 seconds later, when Calderone earned his second of the game, prompting the substitution of Carlson in the Rush net for Tyler Parks (Kessy and White assisted). Parks only saw two shots in the second period, but one of them was Mitch Moroz’ deflection off of a Calderone shot on the power play that escaped him with 57.5 seconds left in the second to make it a 6-1 Steelheads lead after two (Calderone and Kessy assisted).
Idaho added three more tallies before the final buzzer on goals from McClure (Kyle Schempp had the lone assist), Kessy (Petryk had the lone assist, earning his 100th point on the play) and Petryk (Pearce had the lone assist).
Carlson, making his first start since his AHL call-up to Milwaukee, suffered the loss, stopping 10 of 15 shots in 32:34 of action (10-6-2-2). Parks stopped 8 of 12 shots in 27:26 of relief.
The two teams sqaure off again tonight at 7:05 p.m., before closing the three-game series Monday night.