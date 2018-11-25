It seemed to be one of those nights for the Rapid City Rush.
The power play was the biggest factor as the Rush were shut out by the Idaho Steelheads 6-0 Saturday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Idaho scored four power-play goals on four chances while Rapid City was 0-for-4 when it got the man advantage, meaning the Rush ended a six-game set against Idaho with a 2-3-1-0 record.
"Undisciplined penalties to start the game and a couple of break-downs on the penalty kill on their entry resulted in (pucks) in the back of our net," Rush coach Daniel Tetrault said. "We got down 2-0 early and then 3-0, and it's hard to come back against a team like that. We couldn't kill a penalty, we couldn't score and we couldn't find the back of the net."
Rapid City still managed to outshoot Idaho 41-26. It is now 8-8-2-1 with 19 points while Idaho moves to 9-8-1-2 with 21 points.
"It was one of those nights were nothing was going," Tetrault said. "Unfortunately that first period really killed us."
The Steelheads went 2-for-2 on power plays in the first period, and the opening goal came with 11:37 from Kyle Schempp, with an assist from Reid Petryk. Idaho was on the power play for 55 seconds after Shaquille Merasty was sent to the penalty box.
Less than two minutes later Brayden Sherbinin was sent off for two minutes, and again the Steelheads capitalized.
With help from Colton Saucerman and Mitch Moroz, Alexander Dahl was able to score with 8:55 left in the period.
Scholl had a good first period, as he stopped 13 shots, some of which came from point-blank range.
He ended the night with 41 saves, many coming in moments when the Rush needed a goal badly to stay in the game.
"It gets frustrating when you can't find the net," Tetrault said. "It was one of those nights where nothing was going. We did create some offense and some shots, but it wasn't our night."
Rapid City ended the first with a 13-8 shots advantage, but no goals to show for it.
Idaho added another goal with 1:44 remaining when A.J. White scored with assists from Petryk and Spencer Naas. The first period ended with the Steelheads leading 3-0.
In the second period special teams again played a role in an Idaho goal. Cedric Montiminy was sent off for slashing with 5:19 to go in the period and for the third time in the night, the Steelheads scored a power play goal.
It was the second goal of the night for Schempp, who was assisted by Eric Sweetman and Sauceman, and it came with 3:38 to go in the period.
While Idaho was 3-for-3 on power plays through the first 40 minutes, Rapid City was 0-for-2 after it failed to score to end the period when Nolan Guchowski was sent off due to a hooking call.
Despite outshooting the Steelheads 16-11 in the period the Rush still had no goals, and the second ended with Idaho leading 4-0.
Idaho came into the game Saturday as the 15th best power play unit in the ECHL and the Rush were ranked 24th in killing penalties.
"I'm not worried about it because we're going to be a lot better," Tetrault said. "We've been killing a lot of penalties and it's going to get a lot better. I thought we did a good job in the zone, it was the zone entry where we had a couple of break-downs, lack of communication and they ended up in the back of our net. It was one of those nights."
Guchowski scored the first goal of the third period on another power play, when Brayden Scherbinin was sent off for Rapid City with a hooking minor. Guchowski was assisted by Tyler Calderone and Kale Kessy with 13:50 to play.
The goals kept coming for the Steelheads, when Kessy scored a goal with 6:31 left in the game that was assisted by Calderone and Sweetman.
"We fight hard every night, and we have to remain positive with Utah coming in here," he said. "It's not a lack of effort. Mentally it looked like we were tired, physically as well, and when you get down 2-0 or 3-0 against a good team like that, it's hard to come back. You just can't get momentum and give credit to their goalie, he made some big saves."
The Rush sit in fifth place in the Mountain Division and will welcome the team that leads the division, the Utah Grizzlies, for a three game series that begins Wednesday.
Utah is 12-2-3-0 with 27 points and is 8-1-1-0 in its last 10 games and is on a four-game winning streak.
"They're coming in hot. They're the top team in our division and we'll be up for the test," he said. "They've been lighting it up against Allen this weekend, so we have to watch video, see what their tendencies are and have two good days of practice and get ready for three big home games."
The puck drops at 7 p.m. at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Wednesday.