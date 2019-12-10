LAS VEGAS – Through the first four rounds of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, steer wrestler Kyle Irwin couldn’t get on track.
That changed in Round 5 for the Robertsdale, Ala., cowboy.
Irwin clocked a 3.7-second time to win the round and earn $26,231 before 16,827 spectators Monday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
This is Irwin’s fifth career trip to the Wrangler NFR (2014-15, 2017-19) and his fifth round win.
“Oh, it’s a huge relief,” Irwin said about his latest round win. “We do this to win gold buckles and averages, but I came here to win as much money as I could because that’s how I make a living for my family. So, $26,000 and change is great, and I just hope to build off this momentum. It’s a wonderful group of guys you’re going up against who are so talented, so you’ve got to max it out every night.”
Irwin is ninth in the world standings with $123,934. His only trip to the pay window before Monday was a sixth-place check in Round 2.
“Yeah, just a little bit,” Irwin said about his frustration level. “I came in (Monday night) with the game plan that, if it didn’t go well, I’ve got to change something because I don’t like sitting in the mud any longer than the next guy. I knew we had a good steer and a game plan, and it worked. So if I can just keep doing that, I’ll be happy.”
Ty Erickson remains the leader in the steer wrestling in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $174,273.
Tie-down roper Ty Harris gets first career Wrangler NFR round win
Tie-down roper Ty Harris is making his Wrangler NFR debut, and the experience became more memorable for him Monday night.
The San Angelo, Texas, cowboy won his first career Wrangler NFR round when he stopped the clock in 7.4 seconds in Round 5.
“I’m really excited,” Harris said. “This whole week has been something you can’t really prepare for or expect. I knew it was going to be crazy here, with the highs and lows, it’s just such a gamble but I’m just excited to be here. It’s a pretty exciting night.
Harris has earned $49,558 at the Wrangler NFR and is seventh in the world standings.
Shane Hanchey is leading the world standings with $201,043.
Clayton Biglow snares Round 5 bareback riding win
Bareback rider Clayton Biglow came into the 2019 Wrangler NFR as the season leader, and he’s doing everything he can to win his first gold buckle.
Round 5 helped his cause.
The Clements, Calif., cowboy had a 92.5-point ride on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Scarlett Belle to win the round and the $26,231 first-place check.
“That horse was outstanding,” said Biglow, 24. “I knew she was going to do that. She’s always good. That was the first time I have been on her. I’ve seen here everywhere, and I was happy to have her.”
Biglow remains in the lead in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $245,683.
A year ago in Round 5 of the Wrangler NFR, Biglow set the round record with a 93-point ride on C5 Rodeo’s Virgil.
Bull rider Daylon Swearingen’s 92-point ride garners win
Bull rider Daylon Swearingen’s first career round win at the Wrangler NFR was one for the record books.
The Rochelle, Ga., cowboy had a 92-point trip on Big Stone Rodeo Inc.’s War Cry to win the round – and break the Round 5 record. The record was 91.5 points by Ryan Brown in 2003.
“I’m just blessed to get it done,” Swearingen said. “I just had to change something and tucked my jeans into my boots, and I put a Bible verse in my hat that says, “Shake It Off” that quotes Philippians 3:13-14. Normally I don’t tuck my jeans into my boots, and sometimes you need to do something different for a mental thing. I feel like I ride better when I cut loose and just keep moving around in there.”
After failing to make the 8-second whistle in Rounds 1 through 4, Swearingen’s mindset changed when he saw War Cry next to his name.
Sage Kimzey, the reigning five-time world champion, is leading the bull riding standings with $314,598.
Team ropers Masters/Harrison make it back-to-back victories
Team roping partners Chad Masters and Joseph Harrison have found their groove.
The team won its second round in a row, the latest coming in Round 5 with a 4.2-second run. They won Round 4 with a 3.7-second run.
“I am more pumped than last night,” said Harrison, who now has two career Wrangler NFR round wins. “It seems like we made some good runs, but we did last year too, but they did better than us. This year we are making the same runs and it’s sticking.”
By virtue of earning $69,321 each at the Wrangler NFR, Masters and Harrison have moved up to second in their respective world standings. They are second in the Wrangler NFR average with a 33.0-second time on five head.
Partners – header Clay Smith ($213,820) and heeler Jade Corkill ($171,946) – are leading the world standings.
Saddle bronc rider Jake Watson’s 92-point ride wins Round 5
Jake Watson had only one check at the 2019 Wrangler NFR and that came when he split for fifth in Round 3.
Zeke Thurston is leading the saddle bronc riding world standings with $251,258.
Dona Kay Rule wins second round of 2019 Finals
Barrel racer Dona Kay Rule is competing in her first Wrangler NFR, and she’s leaving a lasting impression.
Rule won the second round with a 13.69-second run and added a Round 5 victory with her 13.56-second run, the fastest of the rodeo so far.
Rule is riding High Valor, 10, the winner of the 2019 Purina Horse of the Year presented by AQHA Award.
“I had a little bit of a tough time (Sunday night),” Rule said. “I tipped the second barrel and just left the first barrel bad, and there’s no time to fix it. So, I tried to set him up as good as I could for barrel one tonight and felt like he really, really went in there. Being first on the ground and not having to go behind 15 of the toughest horses there are and have them power the dirt out is a good deal.”
Emily Miller is leading the world standings with $196,991.