Steiger signs to run at USF

Rapid City Stevens senior Lucas Steiger signed a letter of intent Monday to run on the University of Sioux Falls track and cross country teams.
Steiger finished in the top 20 twice at the Class AA boys' state cross country championships.
As a junior, Steiger finished 17th in the Class AA field in 2018. He covered the 5,000-meter course at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls in 17 minutes, 2.19 seconds. He repeated his 17th-place finish at the state meet as a senior, finishing with a time of 16:56.25 at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron.
Sioux Falls finished 23rd as a team at the 2019 NCAA Division II cross country meet in November 2019. The top five finishers for the Cougars at the 2019 national championships were all seniors.
Sophomore Shodo Mahamed and freshman Wyatt Schlager also ran for USF at the national meet and return for the Cougars this fall.
USD women land Oklahoma transfer Aspen Williston
South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the addition of Oklahoma transfer Aspen Williston to the Coyote women’s basketball program. Williston will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Coyotes beginning with the 2021-22 season.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have Aspen join our women’s basketball family at the University of South Dakota,” said Plitzuweit. “The way we would describe Aspen is dynamic. She has a fun-loving personality and is a great competitor. She is going to be a great fit for our team, for our university and for our community. On the basketball court, she is a physical post who has the ability to score it with her back to the basket and is comfortable stepping out to the perimeter and shooting it as well."
Williston joins the quartet of incoming freshmen in Rapid City Stevens' Kyah Watson, along with Morgan Hansen, Maddie Krull and Natalie Mazurek.
A 6-foot-4 center from Broken Bow, Oklahoma, Williston spent the past two seasons playing for Oklahoma under Sherri Coale. Williston was ranked by espnW as the No. 17 center in her signing class.
BHSU triathlon signs two student-athletes
Black Hills State University head triathlon coach Connie Feist has announced the addition of Madelynn (Maddie) Porter and Abigail Croasdell for the 2020-21 season.
Potter will join the Yellow Jackets from Fort Collins, Colo., where she competed at Fort Collins High School.
"Madelynn comes from a very athletic family and has developed a wide range of skills by competing in many different sports, including: Nordic skiing, tennis, swimming, cross country and triathlon," said Feist. "We are so happy to have her join our team this Fall and expect that she will thrive in our multi-sport training program."
In her prep career, potter was on three different state championship teams including tennis, cross country, and Nordic skiing. Individually, she has a fourth place medal at the state tennis tournament and finished a career high 35th at the Nordic skiing state championship.
Croasdell will also be joining Black Hills State from Sedalia, Colo.
"Abby is a very skilled athlete whose abilities are well suited for collegiate triathlon," said Feist. "During her high school career, she had the impressive accomplishment of qualifying for the National Championships when racing in just her first triathlon. We expect that she will make an immediate impact on our team and earn many more accolades while competing for the Yellow Jackets."
