Steiger signs to run at USF

Rapid City Stevens senior Lucas Steiger signed a letter of intent Monday to run on the University of Sioux Falls track and cross country teams.

Steiger finished in the top 20 twice at the Class AA boys' state cross country championships.

As a junior, Steiger finished 17th in the Class AA field in 2018. He covered the 5,000-meter course at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls in 17 minutes, 2.19 seconds. He repeated his 17th-place finish at the state meet as a senior, finishing with a time of 16:56.25 at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron.

Sioux Falls finished 23rd as a team at the 2019 NCAA Division II cross country meet in November 2019. The top five finishers for the Cougars at the 2019 national championships were all seniors.

Sophomore Shodo Mahamed and freshman Wyatt Schlager also ran for USF at the national meet and return for the Cougars this fall.

USD women land Oklahoma transfer Aspen Williston

South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the addition of Oklahoma transfer Aspen Williston to the Coyote women’s basketball program. Williston will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Coyotes beginning with the 2021-22 season.