Rapid City Central coach Joe Sabrowski realized forward Jory Stephens's potential when he first saw him play at 12-years old.
Now, Stephens is a senior. After a back injury limited his effectiveness last season, Sabrowski thinks the rest of the state will be talking about Stephens before the season is up.
"I think he was due to break out and introduce himself to people across the state," he said. "This year I expect him to light the field up, he’s a very dynamic player. He’s got speed, skills, knows the game and works well with everyone."
Stephens exploded onto to scene during the Cobblers' third game of the season against Douglas/Rapid City Christian. Central won 10-0 and Stephens scored five goals and registered an assist in the win.
"They had their defensive line pushed up pretty far, so I could take a big touch and run onto it and just be one on one with the goalie," Stephens said.
It hasn't always been the easiest road for Stephens. As a sophomore he was on the varsity team, but he was too young and didn't have the strength necessary to see consistent playing time, according to Sabrowski.
The back injury limited him last season, but he's also gone through a position change. A defender for most of his career, Sabrowski started playing him as a defensive midfielder towards the end of the end of his sophomore season.
Now, Sabrowski has him on the attack, and Stephens said that's the way he likes it.
"I’ve been playing defense most of my life, but I’ve always liked to get on the attack, I started playing forward recently and I like it," he said. "I’m getting used to where and when to make my runs, otherwise I think it’s been pretty good."
Although Sabrowski said he still played defense for his club team, but he finds more value when Stephens is able to create and make things happen offensively.
"I already have a very strong defense so I felt putting him in the back would just be a waste," he said. "He really benefits our team by being in the position to create goal scoring opportunities, of not for himself for teammates."
Central graduate, and last season's teammate of Stephens, Ryder Gary was in Rapid City Sunday as a member of the Morningside College men's soccer team. It took on South Dakota School of Mines at Sioux Park Stadium.
Sabrowski said he can see the same kind of future for Stephens.
"I can’t wait to see how he transitions into college," he said. "I think he’s got a good, level head on his shoulders and he’s a hard worker, pretty quiet most of the time, but some leaders are. I think his play will speak for itself."
The Cobblers are 1-0-2 this season and will face Sturgis tonight, with matches against Aberdeen Central Friday and Pierre Saturday.
This season both the boys' and girls' state championships for soccer will be played at Sioux Park Stadium. Stephens and Sabrowski aren't shy about saying it, they both want the Cobblers to have a home game for the state title during the second weekend of October.
Stephens said if Central is able to stay within itself, it has as good a chance as anyone to make it.
"I really like possession play, and I think if we can possess the ball and take our time in the final third I think we have pretty much everything down," he said. "We just have to be able to finish."
Central will take on Sturgis at 7 p.m. tonight at SIoux Park Stadium.
Other athletes receiving consideration:
Ryder Kirsch, St. Thomas More football
The Cavalier quarterback was as efficient as it gets in a 48-0 opening week win over Spearfish Saturday.
Kirsch was 8-of-10 passing for 157 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half.
Elizabeth Schaefer, Rapid City Stevens volleyball
Schaefer was strong as the Class A South Dakota Prep Media Poll No. 1 Raiders rolled with two straight sets win over Aberdeen Central and Pierre.
Schaefer had 10 kills as the Raiders topped the Lady Governors.
Jackson Wilson, Douglas cross-country
Wilson had a solid showing at the Douglas Early Bird Meet Friday, taking first in the boys' race.
He finished in 17 minutes, 16.99 seconds, 13 second faster than Stevens' Lucas Steiger-Olson.