A good Nebraska cowboy pulled a rare double in the bronc riding events, while a Rapid City native came up a bit short of expectations in the opening performance of the Central States Fair Range Days Rodeo on Thursday.
Steven Dent, highlighting the bronc riding skills that have earned the Mullen, Nebraska, man eight trips to the National Finals Rodeo, posted the top rides of the first performance in both bareback and saddle bronc.
An 82.5 trip aboard Brookman Rodeo’s Whiskey Nights in bareback kicked off the first of the double-up performance, and then Dent saddled up Burch Rodeo’s Lunatic Bait and spurred his dance partner to an event leading 80-point ride.
“He slipped a couple of time, but he was pretty good,” Dent said in explaining his bareback ride on a track made muddy by afternoon rains. “I’ve seen way worse conditions, though, so I don’t think it mattered much. And then I was fortunate to draw a good saddle bronc horse that showed off well for me, too.”
Dent currently stands fifth in both bareback and all-around standings and came out of Thursday event with the hope that the early event scores would stand-up for a couple more nights and earn a front end spot at the pay window come the conclusion of activities on Saturday night.
“I’m satisfied I guess with what I did tonight, but I need to keep getting points to catch guys in both events. Need to keep winning in both events and hope for the best,” Dent added.
Rapid City’s Shane O’Connell came into his hometown rodeo standing 11th in PRCA bareback world standings. And with but six weeks left in the 2018 PRCA season — the regular season ends in September— he was optimistic that a good effort on Thursday would help solidify his Top 15 position, thereby earning a first ever appearance in the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas come December.
“I like my chances a lot,” O’Connell said after an overnight trip from Kennewick, Washington, where he had competed on Wednesday night. “There for awhile, the money was rolling, but lately I’ve been kind of nickel and diming it. But I’ve been kind of banged up since the 4th of July, but now I’m craving it and want more horses to ride and a chance to finish strong. I’m a fourth quarter football player and overtime wrestling match kind of guy. And this is what I’ve trained for my whole life.”
Unfortunately, high expectations went unmet as a poor performing horse produced only a 60-point score on the first trip out of the chute, and O’Connell decided to pass on a re-ride option.
“It was a young horse and nobody has been on it, and with the mud, I just didn’t think it was worth the risk,” O’Connell explained while packing up for a ride in Bremerton, Washington, on Friday and San Juan Capistrano, California on Saturday.
Despite the disappointment, O’Connell chose to accentuate the positive, most likely a must for a rodeo athlete constantly confronted by the vagaries of the sport.
“It was the best I’ve felt on top of a horse in a long time, so it was kind of a tough decision,” O’Connell added. “It might have been a good ride, but I just thought it was a good decision to pass. But I felt good for the first time in a while, so I’ll take that as a win and go to the next one tomorrow.”
The Range Days Rodeo continues on today with a 9 a.m. slack followed by a 7 p.m. evening performance. It concludes on Saturday with a steer wrestling event in the morning (9 a.m.) and the third and final performance at 7 p.m.