Rivalry games are always stressful for high school teams, no matter what sport.
Tuesday at McKeague Field, the Rapid City Stevens baseball team was able to stay calm when it got down early and take down its cross-town rival.
The Raiders used six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to top Rapid City Central 8-4 to move to 1-1 on the season.
It was the third time Stevens has been on a baseball field, for practice or a game, during this young season. The Raiders were downed by Mitchell Sunday 21-9, but came back much stronger in their second game.
Stevens head coach Steve Thomas said Sunday the game was treated as a practice, so catcher Judge Hutto said it felt good to get the competitive fire burning.
"It feels a lot better, especially when the entire team gets charged up," Hutto, who finished with three RBI on the night, said. "It’s not even baseball anymore, it’s just fun. It’s literally a game of having fun."
Rich Hegre, who was acting coach as Thomas was absent, said the way the team responded even after it went down 4-2 early, was encouraging.
"The nice thing that happened tonight is we tied the game, they’d get up a little, but our team would stay nice and focused, relaxed, and they kept pushing through," he said.
Central coach Ray Puhlman declined to comment after the game.
In the first inning both pitchers, the Cobblers' Ty Godkin and the Raiders' Isaiah Dubrey, worked out of jams that saw two runners in scoring position.
Baserunners littered the base-paths for both teams in the second inning as well, but it was Central that struck first. In the top of the third, a single from Mason Richards scored Mitch Sand and Trey Bandhagen.
In the bottom of the third, Stevens responded with two runs when Joe Bennett scored on a passed ball and Tanner Spencer scored on a double from Hutto.
"I try to get my teammates as fired up as I can because it gets in the other team’s head, and once we get in the other team’s head, it’s over," Hutto said. "It’s a coasting thing from there, and we all have fun with it."
It was the Cobblers that had fun in the top of the fourth, as Aaron Iverson scored on a single from Sand, and Josh Feeger scored on a single from Brandhagen to make it 4-2.
The bottom of the inning was when the Raiders would really strike. And it would come by being aggressive on the base-paths.
"We had a plan to be a little bit aggressive. We have a lot of speed on this team," Hegre said. "With that speed, we’ll always be more aggressive than teams normally in the area. We’re very fortunate that we got the bats being aggressive."
Stevens ended the day with eight steals.
Dubrey scored on a error, then Nate Gordon scored on a single from Carter Thomas to tie the game. Thomas would come around to score, along with Bennett, on a single from Hutto.
Spencer scored his second run of the inning later on an error and then a single from Tristyn May scored Tate Sedevie to end the scoring.
The final three innings were quick, as both pitching staffs retired the sides with ease to give Stevens the win.
Central ended the game with 10 hits and Stevens had five, while both teams had three errors. Hegre said the mild conditions at the start of the game, the temperature dipped as the sun went down, helped the bats come alive and when balls were hit, the Raiders hit them hard.
"The warmer weather leads to a lot more fun and it allows the ball to carry more, and for the bats to do their job a lot more," he said. "This is truly our third time on the baseball field this year, and the stride we made versus Sunday to this game was terrific."
Sedevie earned the win for Stevens, as he came in for relief and pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed no runs on no hits, striking out three to turn off the hot Central bats.
Godkin took the loss for the Cobblers by going 3 1/3 innings and giving up three hits, six runs, with one being earned, while striking out four and walking three.
Central, 1-3, will take on St. Thomas More Tuesday at McKeague Field. Stevens hosts Huron for two games Friday and Saturday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 16, DOUGLAS 0 4 INNINGS: In the second half of a doubleheader from McKeague Field Tuesday night, the Cavaliers made quick work of the Patriots.
"We pitched and played good defense. I think we could have done a better job at the plate, but it’s a cold night, hard to put the ball in play," STM coach Jeff Pekny said. "Pitching and defense is what I was happy about. We played on Sunday against Hot Springs and neither one was there, so that was our goal tonight."
The Cavaliers scored seven runs in the first inning, five in the second and four in the fourth. They finished with eight hits while Douglas committed six errors.
Patriots' coach Josh Wright declined to comment after the game.
Mason Litz finished with three RBI for STM. Karson Jagaris and Andrew Smith finished with two each. Braden Barbier ended the night with three hits for the Cavs.
"Pitching and defense usually comes first," Pekny said. "We know the hitting will come around, but at the beginning the pitching is ahead of the hitting, so defense is key. If you don’t get outs you’ll have long innings."
STM will take on Huron in a doubleheader Saturday at McKeague Field, while Douglas hosts Harrisburg in a home doubleheader Thursday.