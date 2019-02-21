With the regular season winding down, the Rapid City Stevens boys’ basketball team traveled to Sturgis looking to snap a six-game Scooper winning streak.
In what was a close matchup that came down to the final minutes of regulation, the Raiders pulled away late and held on for a narrow 64-63 victory over Sturgis Thursday night.
Stevens jumped out to an early lead and looked to take control as it carried a 21-14 advantage into the second quarter. From there, the Scoopers looked to battle back as they outscored the Raiders 14-11 in the second and 18-14 in the third to tie the game at 46 apiece.
Despite being outscored heading into the final period, Stevens bounced back and outscored Sturgis 18-17 to pick up the win.
Dylan Pourier led the Raiders (13-6) scoring attack with 17 points, followed by Mason Steele and Tyson Elliot, who chipped in with 14 apiece.
Daniel Vigoren added 11 points for Stevens, while Steele led the team in rebounds with 12.
Ryan Garland paced the Scoopers with 23 points, 15 of which came on shots from beyond the arc.
Marcus Myrick added 16 points for Sturgis (14-5) and Gavin West finished with 11 points and eight boards.
Both teams will wrap up the season on Monday, as Stevens hosts Spearfish, while the Scoopers play at Rapid City Central.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 83, SPEARFISH 43: The Cobblers snapped a four-game losing skid with the win over the Spartans.
No other information was made available for this game.
Central (8-11) closes out the regular season when it hosts Sturgis on Monday, while the Spartans (3-16) travel to Rapid City Stevens.
Girls Basketball
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 59, SPEARFISH 48: Whitley Heitsch scored 19 points to lead Central to a win over the Spartans Thursday in Spearfish.
Juneau Jones chipped in with 18 points or the Cobblers, while Spearfish’s Stella Marcus led all scorers with 22.
Rapid City Central (9-10) will close out the regular season when it hosts Spearfish on Monday, and the Spartans (3-16) wrap up their regular season with a matchup at Rapid City Stevens.
NEW UNDERWOOD 51, LOWER BRULE 34: The Tigers punched its ticket to the SoDak 16 with a win over the Lady Sioux in one of the Region 7B semifinal matchups.
Jaedyn Finkbeiner led New Underwood with 30 points and nine rebounds, while Cailyn Miller finished with eight points.
Arianna Traversie finished the game with 10 points for Lower Brule.
New Underwood (19-3) will play White River, which earned its spot in the SoDak 16 with a 77-60 victory over Kadoka Area, on Thursday.
Lower Brule closes out the season at 13-8.
Faith and Dupree also earned spots in next week’s SoDak 16 with semifinal victories in the Region 8B bracket.
The Longhorns ran past Newell for a 59-27 win, while the Tigers dropped Timber Lake, 50-38.
Faith (21-1) will head into the tournament as the second seed where it will take on Waverly-South Shore on Thursday.
Dupree (11-9) has a tougher road ahead as it takes on top-seeded Ethan.
Newell closed out the season with a 9-12 record, while Timber Lake finished at 10-8.