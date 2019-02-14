The Rapid City Stevens boys' basketball team completed a regular-season sweep of crosstown rival Rapid City Central Thursday night, taking advantage of a nightmarish first half by the Cobblers for a convincing 54-26 win before a jam-packed crowd at Howard Naasz Gymnasium.
Both teams struggled to put points on the board in the opening moments before the Raiders closed out the first period with a 3-pointer and a short jumper by guard Dylan Pourier to put Stevens up 11-0 at the end of the period.
Unable to make anything happen in the paint when post player Mason Steele went to the bench with two early fouls, the Raiders took their game beyond the arc in the second period draining four 3-pointers.
Meanwhile, Central continued to struggle, not getting on the board until the 6:03 mark of the second period when Joe Woods knocked down a trey. By that time, Stevens was up 14-3, and Blake Weaver came off the bench to bury three long range bombs to propel Stevens to a 29-5 advantage at intermission.
As for Central woes in the first half, Cobbler coach TJ Hay summed up the half quite well.
“We were 1-of-17 from the field in the first half and that pretty much sums up the whole game right there,” Hay said. “I thought we kind of battled back a little bit, but we missed layups, we missed free throws, you name it and we missed it. When you can’t score and the next thing you look at the board and its 29-5.”
The Cobblers offensive woes were compounded by a solid defensive effort by Stevens as the Raiders contested every shot in the paint and did an solid job on the boards to negate Central second-chance opportunities
“We knew they would try to get the ball inside to the Williams (Elijah) kid. He’s very good so obviously our goal was to double him and take away touches,” Stevens coach Chris Stoebner said. “We did force them to take tough shots and I think they lost a little confidence. Definitely, our defense won us the game. We didn’t score a ton of points (9-of-24, 37 percent in the first half), but our defense was so good that we were able to dominate the game on that end. The first half was pretty much one shot for them and that was it.”
Central did mount a bit of a charge to begin the third quarter as Raider turnovers and sloppy ball-handling, and buckets by Williams, Gavyn Strand, and a 3-pointer by Woods narrowed the deficit to 29-12.
“We shouldn’t have come out that way as we knew they would come out hard, but they went to a zone that bothered us a little bit,” Stoebner said. “But after that we played pretty well, I thought. We were pretty consistent and everybody that we played tonight gave us a good game.”
Any thoughts the Cobbler faithful might have nursed about the possibility of a huge comeback were quickly snuffed as buckets from Colton Hartford, Joe Bennett and Pourier, which expanded the Raider advantage to 36-12.
“We came out ready to play tonight,” said Pourier, who led all scorers with 16 points. “Our game plan is always to play good defense. We figure if we play good defense the offense will come. We put a lot of emphasis on shutting down Elijah Williams, he’s a great player, and it takes a lot to guard him. When we did that we were able to make some shots from the outside to open the game up for us. And it was a special atmosphere here tonight and with that it’s easy to feed off the adrenaline.”
Blake Weaver had nine points and Daniel Vigoren chipped in with seven for the Raiders, who shot 44 percent from the field.
Williams topped the Central scoring chart with nine points — eight coming in the second half. Wood contributed six points for a Cobbler team that shot 25 percent on the night.
“We just got out of whack tonight about all the things we’ve talked about all season and went the wrong direction badly tonight, ” Hay said. “Fortunately, this isn’t our last game. We’ve got Spearfish and Sturgis coming up and we simply can’t perform like that if we want to close out strong.”
Both Central (7-11) and Stevens are on the road next Thursday, with the Cobblers traveling to Spearfish (8 p.m.), and the Raiders (12-6) in Sturgis (7 p.m.).