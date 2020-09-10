Stevens breaks away from Central for straight-sets victory and first win

Two kills by Mettler to open the match gave Stevens (1-2) an early 9-1 advantage before Central (0-3) won 12 of the next 18 points, thanks to aces from Valandra and Rinto, to get within one at 14-13 in the first set.

Sobczak then earned two kills as part of a four-point run for the Raiders to stretch their lead back out. She went on to collect two more kills and an ace to close out the first set.

Stevens was able to build leads of eight and seven points, but Central came roaring back both times to close the gap. Fischer earned back-to-back aces to put her team up 20-14 before a kill by Valandra turned the serve back over to Valandra, who knocked in three straight aces on a 6-0 run for the Cobblers to make it 20-19. After an attack error gave the Raiders a two-point lead, senior Cami Mettler hit a serve that collided with the net and found its way over for an ace. Following a kill to put her squad up by three, Fuhrmann’s solo block on set point made it 2-0 Stevens.