Stevens breaks away from Central for straight-sets victory and first win

Rapid City Central stayed closed with rival Rapid City Stevens for two sets, never letting its deficit get out of hand and rallying back when it started to.
But the Raiders made the right moves to close out those sets, and rode the momentum of a two-sets-to-none lead into the third, which they secured by nine points to finish off the Cobblers and come away with a straight-sets victory on the road, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15, for their first win of the season in Class AA volleyball Thursday night at Naasz Gymnasium.
“The girls played well,” Stevens head coach Kylie Voorhees said. “They implemented what they’ve been working on in practice, so I’m very proud of how they played.”
Junior Bailee Sobczak finished with 11 kills and one ace for the Raiders. Sophomore Carsyn Mettler earned five kills, senior Hannah Fischer collected five aces and senior Jessica Doran, junior Tiffany Fuhrmann and junior Jayda McNabb each added three kills.
Senior Julie Valandra led the Cobblers with five aces and three kills, while junior Amarae Rinto ended with four aces and two kills. Senior Laynee Soderlin chipped in three kills.
“We’ve been working a lot on our mental game, and just those little things to transition into a new program,” Central head coach Jayna Morrill said. “We didn’t come out with the victory, but the little mental victories that we had tonight outweigh some of the things that happened that weren’t in our favor.”
Two kills by Mettler to open the match gave Stevens (1-2) an early 9-1 advantage before Central (0-3) won 12 of the next 18 points, thanks to aces from Valandra and Rinto, to get within one at 14-13 in the first set.
Sobczak then earned two kills as part of a four-point run for the Raiders to stretch their lead back out. She went on to collect two more kills and an ace to close out the first set.
Stevens was able to build leads of eight and seven points, but Central came roaring back both times to close the gap. Fischer earned back-to-back aces to put her team up 20-14 before a kill by Valandra turned the serve back over to Valandra, who knocked in three straight aces on a 6-0 run for the Cobblers to make it 20-19. After an attack error gave the Raiders a two-point lead, senior Cami Mettler hit a serve that collided with the net and found its way over for an ace. Following a kill to put her squad up by three, Fuhrmann’s solo block on set point made it 2-0 Stevens.
“We worked a lot on our mental game in the last week that we had off, and it showed tonight,” Morrill said. “We were bound and determined, and yeah things happened, but those are the things we need and I think the girls understand it now that we have to take those moments and just capitalize with as many points as we can at a time because it’s a game of momentum. At any time it’s going to switch.”
Central had three leads in the early stages of the third set, but two four-point runs by Stevens put the match out of reach. The Cobblers made a final push down 19-11 with three straight points off a kill by Soderlin and an ace by Valandra to get within five before two kills from Sobczak helped seal the victory for the Raiders.
Stevens finished the evening with 29 total kills and 12 aces, including five in the final set.
“Our serving really put them out of their offense, and we served aggressively and we served smart,” Voorhees said. “When you get their team out of their passing game, we start scoring a few more points, and they got frustrated and lost their momentum.”
The Cobblers ended with 10 total kills and nine aces. They’ll travel to Sioux Falls Washington on Sept. 18 for their next match, while the Raiders are on the road against Sturgis Brown on Tuesday
“We play Sturgis and Tuesday and then we have a big weekend ahead of us, so we’ve got some things we’ve got to work on, but they’re minor things,” Voorhees said. “I feel the confidence now, with the girls, will give us what we need to find some success next week."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!