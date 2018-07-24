Rapid City Stevens
Practices for Rapid City Stevens High School fall activities will begin soon. All students in grades 9-12 planning on participating in state-sponsored or club activities during the 2018-2019 school year must have a current physical on file prior to tryouts or (if no tryouts) prior to first practice. Physicals are required on an annual basis. Student athletes and parents must also complete participation forms and the state required concussion risk/awareness forms. Parents can complete the medical consent/training rules and concussion forms electronically via your family access account.
Pursuant to the RCAS High School Activities handbook:
The student (activity participant) and one parent of the participant must attend the Preseason Meeting to be informed of rules and regulations that govern the activities program.
The Stevens parent/student activities meeting, for new and returning activity participants and parents, will be Monday Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Stevens High Theater. The meeting will cover participation rules and regulations, general activity information, and feature guest speaker, Donna Hanks (Day of Excellence Speaker).
Raiders competitive cheer: Final tryouts Monday, 6:30 a.m., gym area
Parent meeting: Tuesday at 6 p.m ., competitive cheer, Kallie.Gebhard@k12.sd.us
Sideline cheer: Practice/tryouts begin Monday, Sheri.Keck@k12.sd.us
Dance: Final Tryouts Monday, noon, gym area, Rachelle.Warne@k12.sd.us
Girls soccer: Tryouts begin Thursday, times posted on stevensraiders.com, Sioux Park Complex, Luis.Usera@k12.sd.us
Boys soccer: Tryouts begin Thursday, times posted on stevensraiders.com, Sioux Park Complex, dsharp17@gmail.com
Club softball: sgrismer@rap.midco.net. Registration will be held on Wednesday, Aug.1 starting at 5 p.m. Tryouts will be held at the Parkview Softball Complex on Wednesday, Aug.1 through Aug. 3, from 6-8:30 p.m.
Boys golf: Tryouts begin Monday, Aug. 6. There will be two round 36-hole tryouts on Monday and Tuesday Aug. 6-7 @ Meadowbrook, tee times starting at 11:01 a.m. – 11:41 a.m on 8/6; and 9:17 a.m. – 10:02 a.m. on Aug. 7. Email Coach Rotella to sign up for a tee time at Nicholas.Rotella@k12.sd.us
Girls tennis: Practice begins on Monday, Aug. 6 – 3 p.m., Sioux Park – Jason.K.Olson@k12.sd.us
Stevens activity information night: Monday August 6, 6 p.m., Jared.Vasquez@k12.sd.us
Band auditions, Tuesday, Aug. 7; Marching band begins Aug. 13, George.Dragoo@k12.sd.us
Raiders football: Practice begins Thursday, Aug. 9, Scott.Hagen@k12.sd.us
Volleyball: Tryouts begin Thursday, Aug. 9, times posted on stevensraiders.com. Pre-tryout meeting after the activity meeting on Aug. 6, kbvoorhees1234@gmail.com
Cross country: Friday, Aug. 10, 6 p.m., Sioux Park, Jesse.Coy@k12.sd.us.
Rapid City Central
Rapid City Central High School will begin fall practices in the next couple of weeks. All students in grades 9-12 who plan on participating in any SDHSAA sponsored activity or club sponsored activities during the 2018-19 school year must have a current (dated 2018) physical on file in the activities office prior to participating in the first practice. If you have any questions regarding the status of your physical, contact the Central High School Activities Office at 394-4041.
The Central activities department, coaching staff and advisors invite all current and future Cobbler athletes and parents to the Cobbler Kickoff Event Monday, Aug. 6 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Central High School. This meeting is a requirement for all Cobbler parents and students planning to participate this upcoming school year. General activity rules and regulations will be discussed. In addition, Booster Club information, schedules, activity tickets and ramp passes will also be available for you to purchase that evening. There will be a special incentive with prizes for attending and a free “Welcome Back” tailgate picnic following the presentation.
Boys Golf — Tryouts will be held on Aug. 6-7 with tee times beginning at 10 a.m. each day under the direction of head coach Jeremy Noyes. Tryouts will consist of two 18-hole rounds at Meadowbrook Golf Course. There will be an informational meeting held in the PE Classroom at Central at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 2.
Football — Practice for students in grades 9-12 will begin on Thursday Aug. 9 at 6:30 a.m. at the Central football fields under the direction of head coach Erik Iverson. Equipment will be issued on Aug. 6-7 from 6-7 p.m. The Annual Red/White Scrimmage and Media Day will be at 9 a.m. on Aug. 18, at Central west football field.
Volleyball — Tryouts for students in grades 9-12 will begin on Thursday, Aug. 9, at Central HS Naasz Gymn at under the direction of head coach Jeanne Deming. Tryouts for girls in grades 10-12 will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 3 p.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 9-10. Tryouts for all 9th graders will take place from 8-10 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 9-10. On Saturday Aug. 11, tryouts will take place for grades 10-12 from 10-11 a.m. and for all 9th graders from 8- 9 a.m.
Cross Country — Practice, under the direction of head coach Thad Caldwell, for students in grades 9-12 will begin Monday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 a.m. in the activities classroom. Come to practice with a t-hhirt, running shorts, running shoes and a water bottle.
Girls tennis — Practice for students in grades 7-12, under the direction of head coach Lynne Steinley will begin on Monday, Aug. 6 at 9 a.m. at the Parkview Tennis Courts.
Competitive Cheer — Practice will begin on Monday, July 30 from 6 a.m. at the activities center under the direction of head coach Jenna Schroeder.
Competitive Dance — Practice will begin on Monday, July 30 at 6 a.m. at the activities center under the direction of head coach Jenna Stephens.
Boys soccer — Tryout camp will be held from 6-7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.-8 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, July 25 at the Sioux Park Fields and will run the same times on July 26-July 27 under the direction of head coach Joe Sabrowski.
Girls soccer — Tryout camp will be held from 6-7:45 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25 at the Sioux Park fields and will run the same times on July 26-27 under the direction of head coach Mark Morgan.
Drumline — Camp will begin on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 9 a.m. at Central High School under the direction of Andrew Belsaas.
Marching band — Practice will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 9 a.m. in the band room (A114) under the direction of Toby Rath.
Club Girls Softball — Tryouts for grades 7-12 will be held on Aug. 1-3 and 6-8:30 p.m. at the Parkview ASA Complex under the direction of head coach Lexi Jo Deneke.
For additional information, schedules and forms, contact the Rapid City Central Activities Office at 394-4041 or visit the Cobbler website at www.centralcobblers.com.