The volleyball teams at Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central found themselves on the short end of their duals against the four high schools from Sioux Falls, as both the Raiders and Cobblers went 0-4 in duals against their East River opponents during play Friday and Saturday.
Talking with the head coaches for both Rapid City schools, they were able to see areas to work on and team growth no matter the results on the scoreboard.
“We played well at times and then at other times we just fell apart,” Central coach Jeanne Deming said after the Cobblers closed play with a tightly contested third set against third-ranked Sioux Falls Washington. “We’re just not getting started right away, so about the third set is when we get going. We’re on a rollercoaster instead of just staying steady.”
Similarly, Stevens found itself battling with Sioux Falls O’Gorman, but the Raiders couldn’t get points on the second-ranked Knights in critical moments during their straight set loss to close the dual meet.
“We’re not a young team but we are an inexperienced team,” Stevens coach Kylie Voorhees said. “(Friday) was definitely a learning experience for us, but we learned from what we did and we definitely improved today, though our scores and record do not show it.”
Stevens played two five-set matches on Friday to open the dual-match meet. The Raiders came back from two sets down before they fell to Sioux Falls Roosevelt 25-21, 25-23, 17-25, 26-28, 15-11. In its second match Friday, Stevens took the first and third sets from Sioux Falls Lincoln but dropped the final two sets to the Patriots, who prevailed 20-25, 25-18, 19-25, 25-22, 15-9.
The Raiders opened play Saturday against Washington and fell behind 25-22, 25-8 after two sets. Stevens rebounded to take the third 25-15 before falling in the fourth 25-18.
Bailee Sobczak led a balanced Stevens attack with eight kills against the Warriors. Sydney Beasley followed seven kills and Kyah Watson had 6. Watson has a team-high four aces. Setter Julia Lee finished with 31 assists, while libero Laura Petik had 14 digs.
Stevens closed the meet with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-16 loss to a savvy Knights squad that kept steady pressure on the Raiders throughout the match.
Sobczak again paced Stevens attack against O’Gorman, finishing with seven kills. Watson and Sammi Sundby had six kills each. Beasley finished with four aces, Lee had 22 assists and Petik 10 digs for the Raiders.
“I think O’Gorman is very, very good. I think Washington is very, very beatable,” Voorhees said. “We had our moments against Washington. We just didn’t take advantage of them. A lot of unforced opportunities created a lack of opportunities.”
Central opened the meet Friday with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 loss to Roosevelt and closed the day with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-19 loss to Lincoln.
Slow starts overshadowed the play of a Cobbler team that carried positive energy throughout its Saturday matches despite falling to O’Gorman 25-13, 25-13, 25-21 to open the second day of play and 25-15, 25-10, 25-21 to Washington to close a busy weekend of volleyball.
Rhiannon Nez, a senior middle hitter, led Central’s attack against O’Gorman, notching seven kills. She also had a team-high three blocks and two service aces. Junior setter Ramsey Deming finished with a 16 assists. Julia Russell had a team-best 16 digs.
Against Washington, much of the offense went through Nez, who closed with 16 kills. Deming again had 16 set-assists and finished with two service aces. Sydney Belitz and Adison Young finished with 31 and 22 digs, respectively, against the Warriors. Dani Seljeskog had a block for the Cobblers.
With the season still well short of its halfway point, both teams find themselves working on chemistry and confidence.
“It’s just the mental part of the game right now,” Deming said. “We have the skills to play with anybody. The girls just need to believe in themselves that they can win. ”
“I feel like we are where we need to be at right now,” Voorhees said. “We need to build on some fundamental skills and develop some of that chemistry that comes with experience.”
Stevens (7-7) and Central (5-8) are both idle this coming week. The two schools renew their crosstown rivalry on Oct. 1 when they return to action.