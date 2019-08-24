The Rapid City Stevens girls' soccer team's defense continued its solid play Saturday morning and the offense hit its stride in a 6-0 win over Sioux Falls Washington.
The Rapid City Central girls, meanwhile, blanked Sioux Falls Lincoln Satrurday morning, also at Sioux park.
Saturday was a good bounce-back for the Raiders.
"We're super young on defense. We are starting three sophomores," Stevens Coach Luis Usera said. "They did a great job. If you think about it, in two games we have had three shots on us. We figured out scoring today. We have to continue that trend each game."
About halfway though the first half, Riley Schad got the Raiders on the board with a goal. Abbie Noga found the net for the second goal for Stevens and it took a 2-0 lead into the half.
Usera said his team refocused after Friday night's 1-0 loss to SF Lincoln.
"After the game last night, the girls set individual goals and we held them accountable to them," Usera said. "They kind of got the jitters out of them, happy with that today."
The players agreed.
"The first game you are always timid. We got the jitters out and played a lot better today," senior midfielder Bryanna Kuhn said. "I honestly think that we were more composed. Last night after the game we talked about how we need to be more passionate and not just play soccer but live it. We did that today."
Annika Enevoldsen said the difference between Friday night and Saturday morning's results was the how the Raiders approached the game.
"The passion from our team came out a lot more today than it did yesterday and it shows on the field," the junior said. She said the team scoring six goals was due to a focus on controlling the ball.
"I think we focus a lot more on possession," Enevoldsen said. "(Coach) Luis (Usera) coaches us on how possession will get you goals and if you play the ball better you will score."
The third Raider goal came when Schad fought to win a ball in the box and then crossed a perfect pass in front of the goal. Kylee Bennett finished with a volley to the back of the net for the goal.
Leah Arnold scored the fourth goal on a pass from Ellie Schad before Ellie Schad scored the fifth goal after winning a loose ball in the box.
The final goal came from Trinity Reagan when she blasted a shot from 18-yards out to the corner of the goal with about six minutes left in the match.
Usera was pleased with his team's focus and performance Saturday.
"If they want to hit it to the goalie, we're going to struggle," he said. "But that is what we really worked on today, connecting with us not connecting with the other team and they did that well today."
The next game for the Raiders will be Sept. 3 when they host Douglas at Sioux Park at 4 p.m.
Central girls shut out Lincoln 2-0
Sioux Falls Lincoln scored a goal on Rapid City Stevens Friday night and backed up on defense to hold on for a 1-0 win. Rapid City Central head coach Mark Morgan knew it was important for his team to score early to prevent that from happening to the Cobblers Saturday morning.
Kyera Harmon snapped a shot on goal that the keeper had to dive to save. Kylea Becker ran onto the loose ball and blasted it to the back of the net less than a minute into Saturday morning's match.
The Cobblers' second goal came when Emma Avery dropped a pass behind an offsides trap that Harmon finished in a one-on-one against the keeper in the second half.
"They were getting a little aggressive trying to catch us in the midfield and leaving the back a little weaker," Morgan said. "It is a different game than they played against Stevens last night because they got up one in that game and they bunkered in. It was important that we scored early, I didn't think it would be in the first minute, but it was important for us to get that early score and not allow them to play that game today."
Central had several opportunities in the first half with the Lincoln keeper making a few saves and several more shots flying just over the crossbar.
"We had 10 scoring opportunities in the first half and only four on frame. The other six were above it," Morgan said. "That is something we are continuing to work on, to convert our attacks into more scores."
Lincoln's two best chances came within a minute of the first half buzzer. Alexis Pruit made a save on one shot and the other rolled just wide to keep Pruit's sheet clean.
The shutout was aided by the Cobblers' ability to control the ball. Avery was a big part of that with physical and technically superior play.
"Emma Avery is a special player. We have a lot of really good players but she is a special player," Morgan said. "Her distribution, her ball handling and physical play is unique and, as a senior you love to have her and hate to see her go next year."
Central is back in action at Douglas Thursday at 4 p.m.