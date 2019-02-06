Mother nature has postponed several area high school sporting events for at least one day.
Because school has been called off in the Rapid City Area School District and in other Black Hills communities, no activities or sporting events will be held today.
The Rapid City Central at Rapid City Stevens wrestling match, scheduled for Thursday night, will be held Friday night at 7 p.m. at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
The Sturgis at Douglas girls' basketball game scheduled for Thursday night has been moved to Tuesday as part of the girls-boys doubleheader in Box Elder.
The Custer at Spearfish boys' and girls' basketball games scheduled for Thursday night have been moved to Saturday, with the girls' game beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the boys to follow.
Because of the uncertainty of the local schedule for Thursday, the Journal will not print a normal local schedule for the Scoreboard page.
Open and Women's Bowling Championships set
The Open and Women’s City Bowling Championships are now taking entries.
The Open Championships will be at Robbinsdale Lanes Feb. 9-10, 16-17 and 23-24.
The Women’s Championships will be at Meadowood Lanes Feb. 16-17 and 23-24.
Entries can be downloaded at www.rcbowl.com.
USD women roll past Omaha
In a feat never accomplished before, South Dakota women’s basketball held Omaha scoreless in the first quarter en route to defeating the Mavericks 78-33.
The Coyotes (21-3, 9-1 Summit) have held five-straight opponents to 50 or fewer points, which has not been done since 1973.
South Dakota had five players reach double-figures led by 14 points from junior forward Taylor Frederick. Frederick was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field with a pair of 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Chloe Lamb added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Sophomore guard Liv Korngable and sophomore center Hannah Sjerven added 11 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench. Korngable made 4-of-6 field goals with a pair of assists and a steal. Sjerven tallied four rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists.
Senior guard Allison Arens was the fifth Coyote in double-digits with 10 points. She also handed out four assists and stole the ball three times. Younger sister Monica Arens had a balanced stat line of eight points, five assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block.