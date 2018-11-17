In last year's Class AA state volleyball title match, Rapid City Stevens fell in four sets to Harrisburg.
The past season has been about getting back to that title game, with a different result this time. That happened Saturday night.
The Raiders capped off a 34-1 season with their first state championship in volleyball since 2007 with a straight set win over Sioux Falls Washington 25-22, 25-18, 25-22 at the Sanford PREMEIR Center in Sioux Falls.
"It’s unreal right now, I don’t know if it's hit me or not," Stevens coach Kylie Voorhees said. "The girls played phenomenal, they were relaxed, focused and disciplined. They left Washington not even knowing what to do, which was great."
This has been the goal for Stevens all season, not only because the Raiders fell in last year's title game, but they returned almost the exact same roster.
Stevens won a state-wide tournament over the summer which included a win against Washington, which started to get people talking. Voorhees said she thought the entire season was an exercise in building confidence for Saturday night.
"Winning the Summer Slam gave the girls a lot of confidence, but every part of the season they regained their confidence," she said. "I just think it was the start of it, but every time we played in a tournament, we regained our confidence."
The one loss this season also came at the hands of the Warriors, who topped the Raiders in three sets 25-22, 25-11, 25-17 at home Set. 15.
Voorhees said that loss was important for Stevens to not get over-confident and take a step back. For the rest of the season and into the state tournament, the Raiders were rarely challenged and never defeated.
"We went in 1-1 with Washington; we beat them in the Summer Slam, didn’t play so well during the season," she said. "The experience of being at the state tournament last year totally helped us, and when they got in tough situations, they didn’t know how to get out of them. They couldn’t find their grove, they had a few moments every now and again. I felt like we had control of the match the entire time, and they couldn’t do anything to get it back from us."
Phebie Rossi ended the game with 11 kills, Marlee Schneider had 27 assists, Laura Petik had 17 digs and Elizabeth Schaefer kicked in 15 digs.
"They definitely put together their best game of the year. We didn’t go to just one hitter, our defense was a big part of the match," Voorhees said. "It was an entire team effort, you can’t take away the bench, they were all a big part of it as well."
For Washington, Lily Bartling had 12 kills, Aspen Langley had 26 assists, Samiya Jami had 16 digs and Peyton Rymerson kicked in 15.
The Warriors end the season 30-6.
Schaefer, Schneider and Rossi all were named to the all-tournament team.
Faith takes third in Class B tournament
The Longhorns took third in the Class B volleyball tournament, taking down Chester Area in the third place game in four sets 25-19, 24-26, 25-29, 25-18.
Mikenzy Miller and Aiyana Bird paced Faith, will Miller providing 16 kills and Bird contributing 15. Jayden Shoemaker also had 10 kills.
Sydine Schauer had 44 assists, Brooklyn Hanson had 33 digs while Schauer also had 24.
For Chester Area, Jadon Wages and Makenna Larson had 20 kills each, Hailey Ewoldt had 48 assists.
In the Class B championship match, Warner upset Northwestern in four sets to win the title 15-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-12.
Warner was led by Ashley Fischbach who had 18 kills, Laurie Rodgers had 17 and Sydney Leidholt had 12. Peyton Fisher had 45 assists and Fishbach had 29 digs.
For Northwestern Caitlyn Fischbach had 11 kills as well as Riley Grandpre. Madalyn Groft had 29 assists and 20 digs while Sydney Schell had 19 and Tya Weidman had 18.
Comets finish eighth in Class A tournament
Rapid City Christian finished its first state tournament in 20 years in eighth place after falling to Aberdeen Roncalli in straight sets on Saturday.
The Cavs won 25-17, 25-23 and 31-29.
For the Comets, Kayla Clewley led the way with 12 kills, while Riley Freeland had 26 assists. Christian was balanced when it came to digs, as Rebecca Morgan led the way with 19 but Olivia Kieffer had 15 and Freeland had 14.
For Roncalli, Mariah Winegar had 11 kills while Jami Ewart had 10. Megan Streier had 30 assists and Madelyn Martin had 20 digs.
Roncalli finishes the season 22-8 while Christian ends its season with a 25-15 record.
In the Class A title match, Sioux Falls Christian was victorious over Miller in straight sets, 25-17, 25-14, 25-12.
The Chargers were led by Katie Van Egdom who had 10 kills and 10 digs. Abby Glanzer also had 10 digs and Samantha Fykstra had 22 assists.
For Miller, Kadye Fernholz had 13 kills, Rachel Oligmueller had 18 assists and VonnaGail Schlechter had nine digs.