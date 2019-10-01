The Rapid City Stevens volleyball team continued a winning streak against Rapid City Central, dating back to 2013, as it defeated the Cobblers in four sets Thursday night.
The win didn’t’ come easy, though, as the Raiders were tested throughout before emerging with a evenly contested 25-23, 25-12, 23-25, 25-20 victory at Howard Naasz Gymnasium Tuesday night.
Rather remarkably given the typical competitive nature of the matches, the Stevens win, completing a regular season sweep this season, was the Raider’s 18th consecutive victory in the crosstown series.
The first set established the tone for the match as Stevens had to overcome a rash of serving errors — six in the set — to hold off the Cobblers in a set in which the lead changed hands on 11 occasions, the latest at 21 before an attack error and a net violation allowed Stevens to close out the set via a left side kill by senior Sydney Beasley.
“I think we were kind of nervous because of our bad weekend (four losses to Sioux Falls schools) and for us it’s really a serving game so once we got our serves in, we really had the game in our hands,” Beasley said. “Fortunately, both our passing and setting were really on tonight.”
Raider coach Kylie Voorhees lamented the team’s serving difficulties as well.
“I think bottom line, serving in the entire match kind of put us behind the eight ball and made the match tighter than it should have been,” Voorhees said. “We have to serve better if we are going to improve as a team.”
After losing the evenly contested first set, Central came out flat in the second set as reflected by a spate of service and ball handling errors. Stevens jumped out to a 12-1 lead behind a big service game by setter Julia Lee and never looked back en route to the easy 25-12 win.
“We had five missed serves in that set which just killed us and we lost momentum every time we missed a serve,” Cobbler coach Jeanne Deming stated. “And you just can’t let a good team score three or four points in a row that easily.”
Down two sets, Central might have fell victim to what has been a recurrent pattern this season and allowed the third set to slip away as well. Not this night as the Cobblers battled throughout behind big hits by senior middle hitter Rhiannon Nez (a team high 15 kills in the match). And with the set knotted at 22 apiece, Nez pushed a spike down the line for a winner before stuffing a Raider spike attempt to close out the 25-23 Cobbler comeback set win.
You have free articles remaining.
“That is the first time all season we’ve been able to do that so I was very proud of the girls for coming back,” Deming said. “Rhiannon usually plays a pretty tough game. We changed our defense a little bit so she was solo blocking on the right side and she did a good job tonight.”
The final set featured perhaps the best all-around play of the match by both teams as Stevens grabbed an early advantage at 7-3. And though Central clawed back, drew even at 13-all, it could never quite get over the hump as the Raiders rode excellent back row digging and passing, well-placed sets by junior Julia Lee, and big hits by senior Kyah Watson to close out the match.
“I owe the back row a lot and whenever they make a good pass, my job is a lot easier and the hitters can get the ball down for us,” Lee said. “I like to go to the left side, particularly when Kyah is there because she is always going to put the ball down so she is always a good option.”
Watson was never bigger than in the final points of the match, spiking four winners, including the match winner, down the stretch.
“Julia is improving and improving and we are going to see even better things out of Julia but she is phenomenal right now and making great decisions and distributing the ball properly,” Voorhees said. “The block on their side is going to dictate where we put the ball and we decided to smarten up a little bit in the last set and they were blocking one-on-one on the left side so the smart play was to go there. Kyah is our go-to definitely and she played well tonight. She always plays solid defense, is a solid passer and put the ball away when we need her to.”
Despite the loss, Cobbler coach Deming liked the way her team bounced back from a two set to nil advantage.
“I liked that in the third set they didn’t give up,” Deming said. “And battled in the fourth so I’m proud of the way the girls competed tonight.”
Junior setter Ramsey Deming contributed 31 assists to the Cobbler cause while senior Sydney Belitz had 33 digs in the match.
Unofficially, Watson led the Raiders with 16 kills in the match.
Rapid City Central (5-9) returns to action this weekend competing in a tournament in Scottsbluff while Stevens (8-7) is idle until Oct. 15 when the Raiders are at Douglas (7 p.m.).