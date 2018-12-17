Rapid City Stevens wrestler Cooper Voorhees went through his freshman and sophomore seasons without bringing home a state championship.
That put his junior season into extreme focus for him. Since he can remember, he's had bigger dreams than that.
"Ever since I was a little kid I have wanted to be at least a two time (state champion), so I really had to step it up this year to win my junior and senior years," he said.
His junior year has gotten off to a start that is making that dream seem like it could be a reality. After winning the 152-pound title of the Madison Invitational with a pin of West Central's Caden Ideker he is 15-0 on the season and has won the Rapid City Invitational and the Mandan Lions Tournament.
"It feels really good," Voorhees said. "I’ve put a lot of work in, being successful is really awesome."
He wrestled in the 145-pound weight class last season, and finished fifth in the Class A state tournament which included a loss to Pierre's three time state champion Michael Lusk.
Voorhees said he thought he didn't wrestle his best at the state tournament. His coach Travis King saw things differently.
"That’s one thing about wrestling, only one guy gets to end the champion," King said. "He tried to beat the two-time, soon to be three-time, defending state champion and he probably wasn’t supposed to do that last year, but in his mind we train to beat him."
Since then, King has noticed a maturity in Voorhees that he thinks is part of growing up.
"He’s had that upperclassmen mentality for awhile," he said. "I’m really happy for him, he’s had such growth. He’s also leading the team by example. In every workout, competition or the classroom he does most everything right, he’s a great role model."
Following Voorhees' loss to Lusk, he had to turn around and face Sturgis' Wren Jacobs in the consolation bracket 50 minutes later.
That was also a maturing moment, according to King. He lost to Jacobs in a pin, which set him up for a fifth place match.
He said he thought that was when Voorhees learned that handling adversity sometimes has to come quicker than a person wants, and he's better for it.
"That growth has been leading him today because he knew maybe he didn’t move on fast enough, that’s part of the age," King said. "He knows those times are precious and you don’t ever get to make them up so he wants to prevent that from happening. I have a good feeling about him, he’s the hardest working kid around.
"I think a lot of that comes from going through your life. As you become a upperclassmen and a 17-year-old, you handle adversity better. You’ve been through ups and downs, especially in the sport of wrestling."
That maturing has meant some early mornings and late nights for Voorhees.
"I’m always up on the morning working out, and always staying after," he said. "This summer training really helped prepare me for this year."
That was on full display at the Madison Invitational, when he was able to show wrestlers from the east side of the state what they will have to look forward to when they come to the state tournament in Rapid City in February.
"I really wanted to show up to that tournament and put my mark on it, show them what’s up," he said.
Stevens will host Douglas for a dual meet Thursday and head to the Rumble on the Red in Fargo, North Dakota Dec. 28.
Other Athletes considered:
Alejandro Rama, Red Cloud boys' basketball: Rama was the top scorer of the Lakota Nation Invitational as the Crusaders finished third in the Makosica Bracket and went 3-1 in the week.
He scored 111 points for a 27.8 points per game average, dropping 34 in the first game against Marty, 37 in the second game against Tiospa Zina, 15 in the third game against Pine Ridge and 25 in the final game against Omaha Nation.
Ryan Garland, Sturgis boys' basketball: Garland had a big week as the Scoopers picked up two wins to move to 3-0 on the season.
Tuesday he scored 21 points as Sturgis topped Belle Fourche 81-45 and Saturday he went 7-of-9 from 3-point range as he scored 29 points in a 72-46 win on the road against Aberdeen Central.
Caelyn Valandra-Prue, White River girls' basketball: Valandra-Prue was the leading girls' scorer of the LNI as she dropped 88 points for a 22 points per game average.
She scored 28 points as the Lady Tigers opened the tournament with a win over Crazy Horse, 26 points in a loss to Todd County in the second game, 15 points in a win over Little Wound and 19 points in a win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.
Jacob Wood, Sturgis wrestling: Wood's win the 120-pound weight class at the Madison Invitational helped the Scoopers to a second place finish.
Wood, who moved to 16-2 on the season, topped Lance Soukup of Wagner in a 6-5 decision to bring home the title.
Wren Jacobs, Sturgis wrestling: Jacobs' won the 160-pound weight class at the Madison Invitational over the weekend.
He improved to 12-2 on the season with his championship match win over Logan Bowles of Brookings in a 2-1 decision.