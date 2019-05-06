Lacroix Hall at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center has become a familiar place for Rapid City Stevens' Elizabeth Schaefer.
The volleyball, girls' basketball and track and field star was on the stage during the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame and Sports Recognition Banquet accepting the 2018 Girls' High School Athlete of the Year award, presented by the Rapid City Sports OFFICIALS.
One year later, she was back. Just like last year, she took home the top honor.
Schaefer won the award for the second straight season after leading the Raiders to the Class AA state volleyball championship, she also led the Stevens girls' basketball team to the state tournament and won state titles in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles last season. She was named co-MVP of the meet.
"It’s definitely something really special, even to be nominated two years in a row is really special as well," she said. "All the other athletes were so deserving I thought too, so to even be a part of it was so awesome."
She was joined as a winner on the night by Rapid City Central football, wrestling and boys' track and field star Wyatt Jungclaus, who won the Boys' High School Athlete of the Year.
After winning the Region 4A title at 160 pounds in 2018 and 170 in 2019, and after finishing eighth at state in 2018 he took home a state title at 170 in February as a junior.
"I didn’t know what would happen," Jungclaus said of his feelings while on the stage with other nominees. "I’ve known (fellow nominee) Cooper (Voorhees) for a long time, and I didn’t really know the other people but when I heard the accolades I thought someone else was winning. It feels pretty good that I’m one of the best athletes in Rapid City, and they’re equally up there with me."
In addition to Stevens' Voorhees, a wrestler, St. Thomas More's Spencer Lund, Rapid City Christian's Zane Schlabach and Douglas' Jackson Wilson were the fellow boys' athletes nominees.
Voorhees has earned five varsity letters as a wrestler as a junior. Lund has earned six letters in soccer, five in track and field and one in cross country. Schlabach earned three letters in football and three in high school and Wilson earned four cross country letters, four in wrestling and three in track and field.
On the girls' side, STM's Alex Kandolin, Central's Hannah Young, Douglas' Jordynn Toliver and Christian's Kayla Clewley were the fellow nominees.
Kandolin earned six letters in golf, one in soccer, two in volleyball and four in basketball. Young earned three letters in soccer, one in gymnastics, four in track and field and one in competitive dance and cheer. Clewley earned two in volleyball and three in basketball. Toliver earned one in volleyball, four in basketball, two in softball and one in soccer.
For Jungclaus, who also helped Central football improve its win total last season, set a school record for most season pins with 33.
He's earned two letters in football, three in wrestling and three in track and field with another season to go in his high school career.
"My favorite sport is really whichever I’m in at the moment," he said. "Wrestling is cool because you’re hanging out with everybody, meeting new people and in football you couldn’t really meet them but you could hear about them and hanging out with you teammates, they become like your family. In track you’re meeting everyone and learning about everyone."
Schaefer's career has encompassed more than just her two Athlete of the Year awards, and one of her favorite moments came during the volleyball season.
After falling in the state title game during her junior year, the Raiders responded with a 34-1 season and a state title win over Sioux Falls Washington.
"It still gives me goosebumps thinking about it," she said.
Schaefer was named Miss Volleyball for South Dakota in 2018 and was named to the first-team all state and to the first team all-tournament team.
It's a high school career that will end at the conclusion of the track and field season, where she is the four-time defending state champion in the 300 hurdles and the defending champ in the 100 hurdles.
She will continue her athletic career at Augustana, but her time at Stevens isn't one she'll ever forget, and it is because of what happened off the field.
"When I look back on it, I don't think of things that my team has accomplished or I’ve accomplished, it’s more the relationships, friendships and relationships with the coaches and my teammates," she said. "The friends I’ve made, because I’m so busy all the time, have come through sports and the friends I’ve made will last a lifetime. I know it sounds cliche but I really do believe it."