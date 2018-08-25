In the first weekend of a season in which the Rapid City Stevens volleyball team has high expectations, it started as well as could be expected.
After downing Aberdeen Central in straight sets Friday night, the Raiders took down Pierre in straight sets Saturday afternoon 25-14, 25-18 and 25-18 at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
"I thought we played well. We definitely found some things today where we’re a little more weak than we thought, and we need to improve on, but I guess that’s rightfully so this early on in the season," Stevens coach Kylie Voorhees said. "Overall our passing was well, we served really aggressive and our offense was right there. Our defense and blocking, we just need to keep working at and improve throughout the season."
Stevens topped Aberdeen Central 25-11, 25-21 and 25-18 and said the coaching staff identified the same weakness in that game as the Pierre game, but she also said that she was happy with the way the offense played.
"Overall, we played pretty consistent. We passed consistent, our offense was consistent, and even out of system, we put out of system balls in system," she said. "I don’t have any complaints. It’s just things we need to improve on throughout the season, and hopefully we’ll be where we want to be at the end."
Stevens jumped out to early leads in all three sets. In the first set, Stevens got out to a 10-6 lead, and stretched that lead to 21-13.
In the second set Pierre challenged the Raiders, only trailing 22-18 before Stevens rattled off three straight points to get the set win.
In the third set, the closest Pierre got late was trailing 18-13, but Stevens was able to hold it off from there for the win.
Marlee Schneider had six aces and 37 assists for Stevens. Elizabeth Schaefer led the Raiders with 10 kills.
"I think we came out really strong. We had three goals; to be confident, to stay consistent throughout the games, and to start off strong. I think that’s what we did. It felt good to set those goals and obtain them," Schaefer said. "I think our defense and our blocking could improve."
The Raiders are off until Thursday, Sept. 6, when they take on rival Rapid City Central at Central.
Voorhees said the improvements needed defensively can happen, and she's not very concerned only two games into the season.
"It’s going to be a lot of repetition. A lot of it stems from seeing the other team’s hitter, and on the defensive side it’s staying low and disciplined," she said. "I think disciplineis probably the best word to describe it because we didn’t stay disciplined throughout those matches defensively."