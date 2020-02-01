Stevens girls bounce back to thump Scottsbluff

"Everybody comes up to you and says that losses don't hurt, but they sting for a while," he said. "We got down in the film room and found some things that we needed to change, and even as a coaching staff we needed to change. We had a nice week of practice and got to play somebody."

Depth showed Saturday with several younger players continuing to get in extra minutes in.

"I think we did a good job of filling spots, and it is almost like it is the same team," said McNabb, who led the Raiders with 14 points. "We all know that she (Watson) will be back, so we're not too worried abut it."

Rising finished with 10 points, followed by Grace Martin and Bailee Sobczak with nine each and Jill Delzer with eight points, including two 3-pointers.

Swartz was especially pleased Saturday with the team's execution, which had been a little bit of a struggle this season, as their defense often creates their offense.

"We had some possessions where we wanted them to slow it down and execute something," Swartz said. "In practice that is what we have been focused on, running a set, running the offense, letting the kids see all of the options.