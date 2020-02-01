Stevens girls bounce back to thump Scottsbluff

After Saturday's dominating win over Scottsbluff, Neb., it didn't appear that the Rapid City Stevens girls' basketball team missed a beat coming off its first loss of the season last week against top-ranked Sioux Falls O'Gorman, and without leading scorer Kyah Watson.
The Raiders, ranked third in the state, jumped out to a 15-point first-quarter lead and led by as much as 30 points before stopping the Bearcats 65-43 at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
As usual, the fast start at home by the Raiders resulted from another stingy full-court trapping defense that frazzled the Bearcats. Stevens scored the first 10 points of the game and led 19-4 at the end of the first quarter.
"We wanted to finish it early because we were trying to bounce back from our loss to OG (O'Gorman), and missing Kyah, we wanted to show people we weren't done yet," Stevens junior Jayda McNabb said.
The Raiders, 12-1, didn't always get steals on the press, but on two or three early occasions forced the Bears to pass wildly out of bounds.
"We didn't score a whole lot off of them, but it was enough just to dictate the tempo and the pace of the game," Stevens coach Travis Swartz said.
After the big early lead, the Raiders backed off on the press — a bit out of necessity — but still played strong on defense although Scottsbluff was able to find some offense in the second quarter.
"We got in foul trouble again. We kind of went back to what we were doing at the beginning of the year, but I thought our kids settled down and played really well defensively," Swartz said. "When they are locked in and know their assignments, they do a good job."
The Bearcats looked as if they were weathering the storm and cut the Raiders' lead to 25-14, only to see Stevens score 13 straight points, including seven by junior Kenadi Rising, for a 39-19 halftime lead.
The Raiders turned on the heat again and built a 61-31 lead going into the fourth.
After Stevens scored the first two points of the fourth, both teams went to their benches with six minutes to play.
Watson, who has committed to play at the University of South Dakota, injured her knee last weekend and did not play in the 58-40 loss to O'Gorman. Swartz said they are looking for a two-week timetable with Watson out, not wanting to rush things. She will likely miss Thursday intra-squad battle with Rapid City central.
"She's on a plan through the doctor on what she can slowly get back to. We don't want to rush it," he said. "We have goals and we don't want to do anything to get in the way of those."
Despite losing Watson for O'Gorman, their effort gave them some confidence, Swartz said, and it showed Saturday against Scottsbluff as well. He was pleased with their bench play again.
"Everybody comes up to you and says that losses don't hurt, but they sting for a while," he said. "We got down in the film room and found some things that we needed to change, and even as a coaching staff we needed to change. We had a nice week of practice and got to play somebody."
Depth showed Saturday with several younger players continuing to get in extra minutes in.
"I think we did a good job of filling spots, and it is almost like it is the same team," said McNabb, who led the Raiders with 14 points. "We all know that she (Watson) will be back, so we're not too worried abut it."
Rising finished with 10 points, followed by Grace Martin and Bailee Sobczak with nine each and Jill Delzer with eight points, including two 3-pointers.
Swartz was especially pleased Saturday with the team's execution, which had been a little bit of a struggle this season, as their defense often creates their offense.
"We had some possessions where we wanted them to slow it down and execute something," Swartz said. "In practice that is what we have been focused on, running a set, running the offense, letting the kids see all of the options.
"In the past, our 3s had been forced and rushed. With the way we moved the ball we had some open shots. We talked in the locker room that our shots were easier because we moved the ball so well."
Yara Garcia led Scottsbluff, 7-13, with 16 points.
The Raiders will be at Douglas Tuesday before facing crosstown rival Rapid City Central Thursday at Stevens.