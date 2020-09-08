Stevens girls dominate defensively and shut out rival Central 3-0

"I think that is what we pride ourselves in, our defense," she said. "Our one and three technique really helped shut them down, I think they struggle with that too."

Morgan Jost earned the win at goal for the Raiders. Usera said she did a nice job of patrolling the box and coming out when she needed to.

"When you have a goalie that does that, you're defense plays better because they are not afraid," he said. "They are willing to drop the ball back to her and they'll let them take shots from far out because they know she will be there."

The loss was the first of the season for the Cobblers (5-1-2), who had a pair of 2-2 ties on the road last weekend at Aberdeen Central and Pierre. Despite the struggles as of late, Morgan said they will regroup and get ready for their next time out a week from Thursday against St. Thomas More.

"We have a little game-film to watch, just some of the things that are breaking down," he said. "We have a really good group of girls and they are very talented and they are fast. We just have to get into our game and stop falling into the trap of these teams who want to get away from moving the ball and passing, getting physical and long-ball passing. We'll have to game-plan for that."