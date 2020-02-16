Stevens girls hold off Sioux Falls Lincoln

Two free throws by Brooke Brown cut the lead to 50-46 with 2:21 to play. Stevens traded a basket by sophomore Bailee Sobczak with a 3-pointer by Cheyenne Miller —her second in the quarter. A steal and layup by Emma Omundson made it a two-point game (54-52) with 50 seconds remaining.

Despite hitting just 5-of-12 free throws up to that point in the second half, the Raiders were money in the final seconds, as McNabb and senior Kyah Watson both hit a pair to seal the victory.

“That’s a positive,” Swartz said of the final four free throws. “We shoot a lot of free throws and sometimes we feel a little pressure. But the ones at the end were huge.”

For the third straight game, the Raiders made the plays down the stretch for the win, Sobczak said.

“The main thing for us is teams are going to come after you, they are going to foul you,” she said. “It’s all about keeping your mental game, and that is one thing our team does really well. We push through it and that helps us come out with the win.”

Four Riders hit in double figures, led by Watson’s 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Sobczak and McNabb with 12 points each. Senior Grace Martin chipped in with 10 points.

Most of Sobczaks points came in the second half.