Stevens girls hold off Sioux Falls Lincoln

It’s the time of the season where teams have to find a way to grind it out. The Rapid City Stevens girls' basketball team are grinders.
They’re also winners, stopping Sioux Falls Lincoln 58-54 Saturday afternoon at Carold Heier Gymnasium, capping a weekend sweep of Sioux Falls teams.
The Raiders, 16-1 and ranked second in the state, had one big quarter offensively — the second in which they scored 25 points on a strong press and running game. The rest of the way they went to their half-court game and got the job done.
“What I like is the kids are finding different ways to win basketball games,” Stevens coach Travis Swartz said. “That is huge knowing that we have a couple of weeks left in the regular season. We’re going to play games like this here on out. It’s good to see the girls step up.”
As was the case Friday night it the tough 39-36 win over Sioux Falls Washington, the Raiders had to battle down to the end. The only difference was this time they were protecting a lead, and not trying to come from behind.
After leading 33-27 at the halftime break, Kenadi Rising put the Raiders up by nine on an early 3-pointer. But Lincoln battled back and chipped away, cutting the lead back to three (40-37) going into the fourth on a basket by Jaydyn Fiske.
Again, the Raiders built the lead back to nine on a fastbreak basket by sophomore Jayda McNabb, but they couldn’t put the Pats away with cool free-throw shooting.
Two free throws by Brooke Brown cut the lead to 50-46 with 2:21 to play. Stevens traded a basket by sophomore Bailee Sobczak with a 3-pointer by Cheyenne Miller —her second in the quarter. A steal and layup by Emma Omundson made it a two-point game (54-52) with 50 seconds remaining.
Despite hitting just 5-of-12 free throws up to that point in the second half, the Raiders were money in the final seconds, as McNabb and senior Kyah Watson both hit a pair to seal the victory.
“That’s a positive,” Swartz said of the final four free throws. “We shoot a lot of free throws and sometimes we feel a little pressure. But the ones at the end were huge.”
For the third straight game, the Raiders made the plays down the stretch for the win, Sobczak said.
“The main thing for us is teams are going to come after you, they are going to foul you,” she said. “It’s all about keeping your mental game, and that is one thing our team does really well. We push through it and that helps us come out with the win.”
Four Riders hit in double figures, led by Watson’s 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Sobczak and McNabb with 12 points each. Senior Grace Martin chipped in with 10 points.
Most of Sobczaks points came in the second half.
“It all starts with the passion from your teammates,” Sobczak said. “I think it is about getting in there, boxing out and getting rebounds. It’s seeing the court for my teammates and they saw me get open.”
Swartz was pleased with his team’s execution with their half-court game.
“When our defense isn’t creating points for us, we have to find a way to get it done on the offensive end,” he said. “For the third game in a row, we’ve had to grind it out.”
The second quarter was especially strong for the Raiders, as they built a double-digit lead. Watson got things going with five straight points, and Martin capped a run off with a 3-pointer.
“Then we stopped scoring,” Swartz said. “That’s one thing we have to figure out. As the season progresses you see your strengths and weaknesses. That’s the third game in a row where we’ve done a good job to build a lead, but we can’t extend it and we stopped scoring. We have to go back to the drawing board and figure out what we can do to get through those holes.”
Osmundson led all scorers for the Patriots, 12-4, with 20 points, while Morgan Hansen added 18.
“We knew we were going to have a big weekend with two good teams and well-coached teams,” Swartz said. “Anytime you play Sioux Falls you know you are going to be in for a battle. Seeding-wise and point-wise, it was good to get both.”
The Raiders are at Spearfish Tuesday before taking on rival Rapid City Central Feb. 25 at Central.