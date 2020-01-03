Stevens girls pick apart Brookings to stay unbeaten

“We want to put them in positions to try to make plays in those whole-court traps, even full-court man-to-man as well,” he said. “You try to work on stuff in practice and you go against yourself over and over, so it is nice to get on the floor. We hadn’t played in two weeks, so we want to make sure the things we want to run and do, that we can."

The Bobcats hit a couple of 3-pointers late in the first quarter to cut the lead to 14-11, but McNabb kept on the boards and had several putbacks, propelling the Raiders to a 35-17 halftime lead. Stevens outscored Brookings 34-10 in the second half despite sitting its regulars for much of the fourth quarter.

“Our kids play so hard; that is the number one thing we preach, is to play hard,” Swartz said. “That shows up on the offensive rebounding side. Then you get those easy baskets. We didn’t shoot the ball well from the outside, but when you work hard and when you crash boards like we do, you are going to get those easy putbacks. You also get more opportunities and then get into your presses and your full-court D.”

McNabb was 8-of-11 from the field with five of her eight rebounds offensively. As a team, the Raiders were 28-of-41 from the 2-point variety, despite hitting just 1-of-15 3-pointers.