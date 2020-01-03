Stevens girls pick apart Brookings to stay unbeaten

Winning all five of its games is a nice start for the Rapid City Stevens girls’ basketball team — yet just a start to a long season.
But it seems more than a nice start with the way the Raiders have been in control of things under first-year head coach Travis Swartz. That was evident Friday night in the team’s 69-27 win over Brookings at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
The Raiders trailed only once — 2-0 — forcing 36 turnovers and converting many Brookings miscues into easy baskets. Despite hitting just one 3-pointer, Stevens also dominated the game under the basket.
Brookings, 0-5, simply had trouble at times just getting the ball past midcourt against the swarming Raider defense.
“I think when we shut them down and we start with using the things that we know what to do instead of just trying to get the ball, we get more steals out of it and create more pressure,” said sophomore Jayda McNabb, who had a strong game with 19 points, eight rebounds and nine steals. “If we start with the mindset that they are just as good as us, we can keep our defense strong so towards the end of the game we can take relaxation.”
The Raiders had 24 steals by eight different players.
Swartz said his team wants to press and get up and down the court offensively and defensively. Even with a big second-half lead, they were working on their game — and that is pressing.
“We want to put them in positions to try to make plays in those whole-court traps, even full-court man-to-man as well,” he said. “You try to work on stuff in practice and you go against yourself over and over, so it is nice to get on the floor. We hadn’t played in two weeks, so we want to make sure the things we want to run and do, that we can."
The Bobcats hit a couple of 3-pointers late in the first quarter to cut the lead to 14-11, but McNabb kept on the boards and had several putbacks, propelling the Raiders to a 35-17 halftime lead. Stevens outscored Brookings 34-10 in the second half despite sitting its regulars for much of the fourth quarter.
“Our kids play so hard; that is the number one thing we preach, is to play hard,” Swartz said. “That shows up on the offensive rebounding side. Then you get those easy baskets. We didn’t shoot the ball well from the outside, but when you work hard and when you crash boards like we do, you are going to get those easy putbacks. You also get more opportunities and then get into your presses and your full-court D.”
McNabb was 8-of-11 from the field with five of her eight rebounds offensively. As a team, the Raiders were 28-of-41 from the 2-point variety, despite hitting just 1-of-15 3-pointers.
“As we swing the ball more and look for more opportunities, we score more,” McNabb said. “Also, it gives us opportunities to rebound the ball more.”
Sophomore Bailee Sobczak added 10 points, while senior Kyah Watson and sophomore Kenadi Rising scored nine points each and junior Grace Ellis chipped in with eight points.
It was the first game for the Raiders in about two weeks and Swartz said by playing hard like they do, they can make up for a bit of game rust.
“I’m proud of them; they work so hard,” he said. “We say four things; play hard, play smart, play together and play like a Raider. We work on those things every day. Those things that we preach every single day to them, it shows when they are in an actual game situation.”
Emily Rystrom and Johanna Miller both had six points for Brookings.
The Raiders look to complete a strong weekend and stay unblemished on the season when they host Watertown today at 1 p.m.
The Arrows are 0-4, losing at Pierre 57-47 Friday night.
Swartz said he tells people that they want to worry about themselves now, with it still so early in the season.
“We want to make sure we can execute things and we can throw multiple defenses at people,” he said. “They (Watertown) are good and they challenged us last year down to the wire. I’m looking forward to a good game.”