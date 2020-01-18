Stevens girls rout Campbell County

The Rapid City Stevens girls' basketball team scored the first eight points of the game, built a double-digit lead in the opening minutes and ran away with a 67-28 victory over Campbell County, Wyo., on Saturday at Heier Gymnasium in Rapid City.

Stevens used an aggressive, pressing defense to knock Campbell County back on its heels early in the interstate tilt. The Raiders forced 16 turnovers from the Gillette-based Camels.

“It was nice to see that kind of effort, and I like our growth, too,” Raider coach Travis Swartz said. “We were fouling a lot the first nine games. We cleaned that up. And it was nice to change different defenses, from full-court press to full-court trap to full-court man and do some run-and jump stuff.”

Stevens, which hit on 28 of 54 field goal attempts for the game, led 22-6 at the end of the first quarter and 38-11 at the half.

The No. 2-ranked Raiders had 10 players score against the Camels. Stevens was led by Bailee Sobczak’s 12-point night. Grace Ellis and Jayda McNabb followed with 10 points each.

Shaelea Milliron led Campbell County with 10 points.

Stevens plays a pair of games at Sioux Falls next weekend. The Raiders (10-0) face off with Sioux Falls Roosevelt at 5:30 p.m. Friday and turn around quickly to face No. 1-ranked Sioux Falls O’Gorman, tipping off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

