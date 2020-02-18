Stevens girls run past Spearfish

The Rapid City Stevens girls' basketball team won its 17th game of the season with a big 63-39 win over Spearfish Tuesday night in Spearfish.
The Spartans had an early six-point lead and there were two lead changes in the first quarter, but Stevens came on late for a 20-11 advantage.
The Raiders then outscored the Spartans 28-14 in the next two quarters to take control. Stevens led by as much as 31 points late in the game before Spearfish closed the gap in the final couple of minutes.
Kenadi Rising paced the Raiders with 17 points and two steals, while Kyah Watson added 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Grace Martin also finished with 11 points for Stevens.
The Raiders shot 52 percent from the field (26-of-50), including hitting 5-of-13 3-pointers.
Stella Marcus led Spearfish with 13 points as Spearfish shot just 31 percent from the field (15-of-48) and turned it over 26 times..
Stevens, 17-1, returns to action Feb. 25 at Rapid City Central, while Spearfish, 6-11, is at Douglas Thursday.
FAITH 76, PHILIP 29: The Lady Longhorns outscored the Lady Scotties 44-13 in the second and third quarters for the big win Tuesday night in Faith.
Faith led just 18-11 at the end of one before taking 62-26 lead into the fourth.
Kaycee Groves led four Faith players in double figures with 19 points, followed by Lindsey Wilken with 16 points, Ariah Engel with 13 and Sydnie Schauer with 12.
Copper Lurz led Philip with 13 points.
Faith, 17-2, closes the regular season Friday at Belle Fourche, while Philip, 6-13, hosts White River Saturday.
STURGIS 41, BELLE FOURCHE 39: The Scoopers held on for a tough win over the Broncs Tuesday in Sturgis.
No other results were made available.
Sturgis, 5-14, is at Red Cloud Thursday, while Belle Fourche, 14-7, is at New Underwood Thursday.
Boys basketball
ST. THOMAS MORE 80, HOT SPRINGS 24: The top-ranked Cavaliers rolled to a big win over the Bison Tuesday night in Hot Springs.
The Cavaliers led 22-9 at the end of one and 50-18 at halftime.
Ryder Kirsch led the way with 23 points, followed by Connor Hollenbeck with 18 and Casey Caden with 15. Caden hit four 3-pointers.
Jacob Haertel led the Bison with nine points.
St. Thomas More, 16-0, hosts Hill City Saturday, while Hot Springs, 4-13, hosts Custer Saturday.
PLATTE-GEDDES 67, WINNER 59: The Black Panthers held on to stop the Warriors Tuesday night in Winner.
No other results were made available.
Platte Geddes, 15-3, returns to action Friday at Wagner, while Winner, 12-4, is at Mobridge-Pollock Friday.