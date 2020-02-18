Stevens girls run past Spearfish

The Rapid City Stevens girls' basketball team won its 17th game of the season with a big 63-39 win over Spearfish Tuesday night in Spearfish.

The Spartans had an early six-point lead and there were two lead changes in the first quarter, but Stevens came on late for a 20-11 advantage.

The Raiders then outscored the Spartans 28-14 in the next two quarters to take control. Stevens led by as much as 31 points late in the game before Spearfish closed the gap in the final couple of minutes.

Kenadi Rising paced the Raiders with 17 points and two steals, while Kyah Watson added 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Grace Martin also finished with 11 points for Stevens.

The Raiders shot 52 percent from the field (26-of-50), including hitting 5-of-13 3-pointers.

Stella Marcus led Spearfish with 13 points as Spearfish shot just 31 percent from the field (15-of-48) and turned it over 26 times..

Stevens, 17-1, returns to action Feb. 25 at Rapid City Central, while Spearfish, 6-11, is at Douglas Thursday.

FAITH 76, PHILIP 29: The Lady Longhorns outscored the Lady Scotties 44-13 in the second and third quarters for the big win Tuesday night in Faith.