Stevens girls start slow, run past Douglas

The Raiders forced 23 turnovers, grabbed a 33-18 rebounding advantage over the Patriots. Stevens held Douglas to 9 of 45 shooting for the game, a 20% shooting percentage, despite struggling against foul troubles all game.

“We weren’t very disciplined in our half-court man,” Swartz said. “We were lunging, going for shot fakes and getting out of position. That’s where we were getting some fouls.

“We backed into a zone, but we covered some ground. And we rebounded really well out of the zone, too. The girls just believe in that 2-3 zone.”

Stevens held a 10-5 lead after the first quarter, but the game felt closer, mainly because Swartz had to go to his bench to sit McNabb and Sobczak. A 3-pointer by Makayla Grim drew Douglas within 6-5, but Stevens scored the last four points of the first quarter and, the Raiders outscored the Patriots 18-7 during the second quarter to gain some distance on the scoreboard.

Chantel Jones scored eight of her team-high nine points to lead Douglas on its best eight minutes of play, a 12-point third quarter.

Stevens, however, used made baskets to get into its trapping full-court press. The Raiders forced seven turnovers during the third frame and led 45-24 after three quarters of play.