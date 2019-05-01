Rapid City Stevens High School honored one contributor and named six athletes and coaches to the Hall of Fame Monday in its Fourth Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
Honored were Lew Papendick, contributor, and Hall of Fame members Taylor Baker Rombough, John Sterner, Rand Schleusener, Sheri Haight Keck, Greg Jimmerson and Forry Flaagan.
Lew Papendick, MD
Papendick joined Dr. David Boyer at Black Hills Orthopedics. Subspecialization was the future of medicine. In 1994, he spent a year in Jackson, Mississippi, with Drs. Felix Savoie and Gene Barrett, to complete a fellowship in arthroscopy and sports medicine.
Returning to Rapid City and with the help of his partners at Black Hills Orthopedics and Paul Richter, ATC, he led the development of a sports medicine program for Rapid City and the surrounding region. His orthopedic focus includes knee and shoulder pathology.
Taylor Baker Rombough
Baker Rombough graduated from Stevens High School in 1998, having excelled in track and field and gymnastics. She rose to Stevens varsity teams as an eighth-grader and competed in both sports at state meets for five straight years. She won the long jump as a sophomore and senior and was second as a freshman and junior. She captured the State AA triple jump crowns as a sophomore and senior and was fifth as a junior. She was on three Raider state championship teams in track and field.
Baker Rombough is best known for her superior skills in gymnastics, capturing a state record 13 individual titles in the balance beam (1994, 1996, 1997), floor exercise (1994, 1995, 1998), uneven bars (1995), vault (1995, 1998), and all-around (1994, 1995, 1996, 1998). An ankle injury in 1997 prevented her from any competition, except in the balance beam at the state meet where she won another title.
Rand Schleusener
Schleusener graduated from Stevens High School in 1976. He led Stevens to the mythical state title in 1974. He was an all-state defensive selection in 1975 after being honored in 1974 as an offensive lineman. At Stevens, he was a high school All-American in 1975.
The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder attended the University of Nebraska. He was an Academic All-American in 1979 and '80 and won the NCAA's coveted Top Eight Award (for best student athlete). He also was an all-Big Eight Conference performer in 1979 and '80 and All-American in '80 as well.
Schleusener became a noted player in Cornhusker lore when he ran 15 yards to score on a "fumblerooskie" in a 1979 game against Oklahoma. Schleusener was named to the Nebraska chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame in 2002.
John Sterner
Sterner graduated in 1957 from the Nebraska Boys Town High School where he competed in football, wrestling and track. After a stint in th Army Reserves, he attend South Dakota State University and competed in wrestling in football, graduating in 1963.
Sterner came to Rapid City in 1969 and became the first head football coach of Stevens High School. He also assisted in wrestling and track and field for both the boys’ and girls’ teams and helped out with the gymnastics team as well. Sterner went on to build a championship program and a wrestling dynasty at Minnesota State University Moorhead. He ended a long and successful coaching career there in 2003.
Sheri Haight Keck
Keck attended Stevens High School where she competed in the first sanctioned state gymnastics meet in 1974, was on the first girls cross country team and ran for a runner-up state championship team in track. She was the team captain in all three sports and was selected the Stevens’ Girls Athlete of the Year in 1976.
She attended South Dakota State University and competed in gymnastics and track. Keck’s first coaching and teaching position was in Sturgis for two years before moving on to Spearfish to become the head gymnastics coach for the next six seasons (1983-88).
After moving back to Rapid City in 1988, she became one of the most successful high school gymnastics coaches in state history, guiding Rapid City Stevens to six state titles and two-runner up finishes in 13 seasons. She has been an assistant middle school track coach in Rapid City since 1995 and was selected SDHSCA Middle School COTY in 2017.
Keck started the competitive cheer program at SHS in 2010. In 2011 and 2012 her teams became the Class AA State Cheer Small Group Stunting/Tumbling state champions.
Greg Jimmerson
Jimmerson was born and raised in Rapid City, and from an early age discovered a passion for running. Jimmerson trained under Hall of Fame coaches Forry Flaagan, Doc Michel and Loren Kambestad and quickly became one of South Dakota’s top runners. He won three consecutive state cross country titles (1990-1992) and claimed state 3,200-meter titles in 1991 and 1993. In his senior campaign, he finished second at the 1992 Kinney National Cross-Country Championships, and also set a South Dakota state record for 3,200.
Jimmerson went on to enjoy a standout collegiate career at Stanford University. He competed in the 1994 World Junior Cross-Country Championships, and in 1995 he won Junior National titles in the 5k and 10k on the track. In 1996, he led the Cardinal cross- country team to the first NCAA title in program history, finishing as the top American runner with a fourth-place showing. He graduated from Stanford with a degree in product design in 1998, and trained for six years with the Nike Farm Team in Palo Alto, CA. He placed 11th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2000 U.S. Olympic Trials. In 2001 and 2002, Jimmerson represented the United States at the World Cross Country Championships, helping the American men to take home the Bronze medal in the 2001 event. Jimmerson also competed at the 2004 Olympic Trials, running the marathon and the 10,000 meters (12th place).
Forry Flaagan
Flaagan grew up in Mayville, North Dakota. After graduation from Mayville-ND HS in 1968, he attended Mayville State College for two years and graduated from the University of North Dakota.
His first teaching stint in Spearfish, led to coaching junior high boys track and field for two years before becoming the head cross country coach at Spearfish High.
Flaagan moved on to Stevens and coached nine girls teams to state titles, 10 boys teams to state titles and 12 combined state titles at Stevens High. He also won two girls cross country team titles at Spearfish.
He had 13 individual state champions and 137 All-State Top 25 performers.