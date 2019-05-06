During his sophomore season, Rapid City Stevens high jumper Isaiah Morin-Baxter tasted what it was like to get on the podium at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays.
The massive meet in Sioux Falls, which features the top athletes from all three classes in South Dakota and some of the top athlete in surrounding states, became a fixture to him since that moment.
As a senior last weekend, he finally accomplished something he knew he wanted to do since his sophomore season.
He got to the top of the podium.
Morin-Baxter cleared 6 feet-6 inches to win the high jump Saturday.
"It's pretty special," he said. "It was absolutely a goal, I’ve always wanted to win at Howard Wood. It’s one of the largest crowds you get to stand on the podium in front of, so I’ve always wanted to win since I placed sixth and got a little taste."
The win was just another impressive leap in what has been an impressive season. He also won the Sioux Falls O'Gorman Invitational the night before.
"You’re jumping against kids from all three classes and kids from out of state, it’s usually very competitive," Stevens track and field coach Paul Hendry said. "I wasn’t sure what he was going to have in him for Saturday, so that was really impressive."
What's also been impressive is that because Morin-Baxter is also a member of relay teams and runs some sprint races, he doesn't have the time to devote to specifically working on the high jump.
"Isiah is very talented, he’s an all-around student athlete. He’s great in the classroom and with athletics, I know the work ethic is there," Hendry said. "He gets involved in a lot of activities so he doesn’t get as much training done for track in the offseason with his busy schedule so I’m very impressed with what he can get done while he’s here."
Hendry said it's tough for individual leaders to emerge on a team as large as the Raiders' track and field team, but he's noticed Morin-Baxter has found his voice, especially with other jumpers.
He's also been able to show the other athletes what can be accomplished with a good work ethic.
"We have a couple of good freshman (jumper) boys who are kind of up and coming, and I’ve seen what he’s done with those guys, he’s been a good leader for those guys," he said. "He might just got done jumping and go and run a relay and then have to do another high jump attempt, so I think when other kids see that they know that’s something we like to see out of our kids, to be multi-sport and multi-event athletes and they see he is an example of that and you can do that well."
Although he's always been a good athlete, Morin-Baxter said the art of high jumping hasn't always been easy for him.
He described himself as a power jumper early in his career, someone who is able to jump high but might not have the best form.
He worked on it with his coaching staff in the offseason, and the results have him in contention for a state title.
"The past few years I’ve gone over a lot of form, the form has changed significantly. It takes a lot of time," he said. "There’s a lot of guys who can dunk a basketball but can’t get over the bar because you have to combine jumping sideways with running, everything has to come together."
Everything came together Saturday, and it has members of the Raider program thinking about the return he'll make to Sioux Falls for the state meet at the end of May and the possibility of winning state.
"There’s some good jumpers out there so he’s going to have to have his ‘A’ game, I know he’s jumped quite a bit in the last few weeks," Hendry said. "I think when we get closer to state we’ll try to get his legs freshened up and we’ll see what he can do there."
Morin-Baxter was more cautious, but admitted state was on his mind.
"I’m not looking to jinx anything but of course that would be incredible," he said.
Stevens will head to the Greeno Invitational at O'Gorman beginning Friday.
Other athletes considered:
Caleb Simons, Edgemont boys' track and field: Simons had a big day at the People's Market/Discount Fuels relays in Kadoka over the weekend as he won three events.
He placed first in the 200 meter-dash in 23.91 seconds, the 400 in 53.58 and the long jump in 20-1 1/2.
Elizabeth Schaefer, Rapid City Stevens girls' track and field: Schaefer won two events at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays over the weekend in Sioux Falls.
She took first in the 100 and 300 meters winning the 100 in 14.91 and the 300 in 44.34.
Dawson Segrist, Rapid City Stevens boys' tennis: Segrist earned his 100th career singles win Friday.
He topped Adam Kays of Watertown 10-1 for the 100th career win and added to the total with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Dawson Peters of Brookings.