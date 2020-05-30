Stevens names new Competitve Cheer coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Stevens High School and the Stevens Raiders Activity Office announced Jamiee Exner has been recommended for the head competitive cheer coach position.

“Jamiee is a product of our cheer program," Rapid City Stevens Activity Director, Jared Vasquez said. "She has been a hard-working, loyal assistant competitive cheer coach and led the Winter Sideline cheer team to the 2019 Class AA Spirit of Six Award. Jamiee has an established relationship with the school and the cheer squad. She has grown immensely in her years as an assistant coach.”

"I am excited to advance to head coach and continue my role in coaching Stevens High School cheerleading," Exner said. "In my years as assistant, I have learned the importance of the commitment and drive this sport demands. I and am excited to continue to bring my best efforts to this program. I am looking forward to another season with the Raiders.”

The school board will consider the recommendation at an upcoming meeting.

