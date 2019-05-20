Rapid City Stevens girls' track and field thrower Savannah Perez came into her junior season excited. She had finished fifth in the discus at the Class AA state meet as a sophomore with a mark of 116 feet, 8 inches.
She set a high goal, she wanted to finish in the top three at the state meet as a junior. A new technique she worked on in the offseason, however, made it clear early in the season that top three might not be setting her sights high enough.
Perez has consistently been winning meets in the discus this season, including the Last Chance Meet at Douglas Tuesday with a mark of 121-6, and is usually in the 128 feet-range when she wins.
"I have a really good coach and team, so when I don’t do well they really help me out," Perez said. "I’ve improved a lot since last year."
Her top mark this season came at the Sioux Falls O'Gorman Invitational May 3 which was 128-10. It's the second highest mark this season in Class AA to Sioux Falls Lincoln's Morgan Hughes who hit 135-4 at the O'Gorman Qualifier May 14.
Since learning she no longer had the top mark in Class AA, those less than seven feet have eaten at Perez. She wants to make up that distance and bring home a state title.
It's that kind of focus that Stevens throws coach Kerry Beyer said wasn't always there when Perez was freshman, but now she's finding that Perez has been able to embrace and tackle any challenge put in front of her.
"It’s huge, but mostly it’s because of Savannah, she’s put in a lot of hard work," Beyer said. "She hit the weight room this summer and she has been slowly progressing as far as learning the discus."
One of the ways she's learned the discus is learning different rotations. She said Perez has been experimenting with different kinds of rotations all season and although she may not master it at first, she has a determination to get better that allows her to catch on pretty quickly.
"She’s come a long way, from a freshman she was shy, timid and if something didn’t go right right away she’d kind of get down on herself," Beyer said. "Now she’s more positive and attacks it, like ‘I don’t know it yet but I’m going to learn it.’"
Patience is the virtue Perez preaches when it comes to learning different technique, and while working out in the offseason she had to execute a lot of it.
"You kind of have to (work hard in the offseason), I just kept working out," she said. "You have to be patient, if you mess up one thing your throws and be completely off. You just have to be patient."
A misunderstanding about the sport of throwing is that being the strongest is the most important thing to being successful. Much of the sport, Beyer said, is about speed and and technique.
"If you have to have power, which is combining the strength with speed but also the technical aspect of it. You have to know where your body is at while moving around in space," she said. "Savannah has a lot of explosiveness, a lot of quickness and the part we’re working on is knowing where your body is at. She’s really starting to take those leaps."
Perez wants to take another leap this weekend in Sioux Falls, and knows she'll have to catch Lincoln's Hughes, although Beyer said she doesn't view it that way.
No matter what happens over the weekend, Beyer said the potential is there for Perez to have a big senior season next year.
"I told her that it doesn’t matter how far she throws, she’s wanting that bigger throw but when it comes to the state meet it’s not necessarily trying to do better than you’ve ever done," she said. "It’s doing what you do, compete and even if your distance is the furthest you’ve ever thrown, you’re a state champion."
The state meet begins Friday with the Class AA preliminaries at Brandon Valley. All classes will have their finals at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls Saturday.
