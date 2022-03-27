Stevens performs well shorthanded at West River Tennis Invite

Boys tennis season commenced this weekend as eight teams participated in the West River Invite Friday and Saturday at Sioux Park and Parkview Sports Complex.

Yankton dominated the competition on its way to a 4-0 record over the weekend. The Bucks won their matches over Rapid City Christian, Rapid City Central, Spearfish and Rapid City Stevens by a combined score of 33-5.

Stevens faced an uphill battle this weekend but managed a 2-1 record despite a last second scratch and an injury to its top player last week. The Raiders only return one varsity starter from last season.

“We know we need to get a lot better in doubles after watching this weekend,” head coach Jason Olson said. “But our whole lineup is different because just one guy gone changes everything.”

Olson saw progress from his young players during the invitational, most notably from Asa Hood. The senior notched a big win over Yankton ace Gage Becker.

“Asa was going to be our number two but was our number one this weekend and played great,” Olson said. “He beat one of the top ranked kids in the state and had another big win (on Saturday). We are going to need a lot of leadership from him.”

Spearfish, STM optimistic after picking up wins over RC Central

Spearfish and St. Thomas More entered this season looking to rebuild after difficult 2021 campaigns.

Both the Spartans and Cavaliers picked up much needed wins at the West River invite over RC Central.

“It was good to start off with a win over (RC) Central,” STM head coach Ashley Amiotte said. “We were a young team last year, and still are this year, but they put in a lot of effort this offseason and improved. Last season we didn’t win a match but starting off with a win is good for the boys as we continue the growing process.”

Spearfish also opened with a win over Central on Friday. Head coach Cain Kolar left the courts pleased with the progress by his team in the second year of his tenure.

“There’s definitely some rust to shake off,” Kolar said. “We have to get used to the weather, but overall I’d have to say I’m pleased with how the guys have played. They’ve played hard and the big thing is to get to every ball and that’s what they’ve been doing.

Results

Yankton (4-0) Friday: def. RC Christian 6-3, def. RC Central 9-0. Saturday: def. RC Stevens 7-2, def. Spearfish 9-0.

RC Christian (3-1) Friday: def. SF Christian 8-1, def. Aberdeen Central 8-1, fell to Yankton 6-3. Saturday: def. STM 9-0.

RC Stevens (2-1) Friday: def. Aberdeen Central 8-1, def. SF Christian 7-2. Saturday: fell to Yankton 7-2.

Aberdeen Central (3-2) Friday: def. Spearfish 9-0, fell to RC Chritsian 8-1, fell to RC Stevens 8-1. Saturday: def. STM 9-0, def. RC Central 9-0.

SF Christian (2-2) Friday: fell to RC Christian 8-1, fell to RC Stevens 7-2. Saturday: def. RC Central 9-0, def. Spearfish 9-0.

Spearfish (1-3) Friday: def Central 9-0, fell to Aberdeen Central 9-0. Saturday: fell to Yankton 9-0, fell to SF Christian 9-0.

STM (1-2) Friday: def. RC Central 8-1. Saturday: fell to RC Christian 9-0, fell to Aberdeen Central 9-0.

RC Central (0-4) Friday: fell to Yankton 9-0, fell to Spearfish 9-0. Saturday: fell to Aberdeen Central 9-0, fell to SF Christian 9-0.

