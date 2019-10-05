Rapid City Stevens quarterback Colton Hartford is used to getting the job done on the field for the Raiders with his arm, but Friday at O’Harra Stadium it was his legs that carried Stevens to a 32-27 comeback win over rival Rapid City Central.
The senior signal-caller had a hand in all five Raider touchdowns, throwing for three scores and running for two more as Stevens battled back from 13-points down to grab its second close win in a row.
“We knew the offense was there,” said Hartford, who threw for 263 yards and had 73 rushing yards. “We established the run in the second half and things just kind of came to us.”
A homecoming defeat always stings, but Friday’s loss was the fourth for the Cobblers by a touchdown or less.
“We just haven’t been able to turn the corner,” Central head coach Erik Iverson said. “We had our chances, but we just didn’t capitalize when we needed to. It’s a hard, hard loss.
“I’m proud of my guys. They kept fighting until the very end.”
Fortunes swung over the first three series of the second half.
The Cobblers came out from halftime up 20-6 and started their first drive of the third quarter at the Raiders’ 15-yard line after Lane Darrow returned the opening kickoff to the second half to the Stevens 30, and a personal foul call pushed Central 15 yards further up field.
Stevens’ defense stiffened once the Cobblers got inside the 10-yard line, and Central turned the ball over on downs when Kohl Meisman’s fourth-down throw fell incomplete.
The Raiders marched downfield, with Hartford running 20 yards before hitting Michael Norman for a 24-yard gain and a first down on a third-and-15 play before hitting Norman again, this time with a 17-yard TD pass to make it 20-12 with 7:43 left in the third quarter.
The Cobblers went four-and-out on their next possession, and Stevens ended up with good field position when Evaneau Rasby’s punt into a stiff east wind went out of bounds at the Central 28.
Hartford and Norman hooked up for a 22-yard gain before the Raider signal-caller rolled right and then tucked the ball away and ran for a touchdown from four yards out.
Suddenly, the game was tied at 20-all and momentum had swung to Stevens’ sideline.
You have free articles remaining.
“This team mystifies me right now, as far as the first half goes,” said Raider head coach Steve Svendsen, whose team was flagged for 12 first-half penalties for 89 yards and a negated TD on the opening kickoff. “But the second half, it’s like we’re a different team. We came out and made some critical plays and the defense made some critical stops.”
The Cobblers relied on the legs of running back Jeremy Weidmann to build a 14-point lead by halftime. Weidmann ran for 108 of the Cobblers 163 rushing first-half yards. He also carried for two TDs, the second one pushing Central ahead by 13 points with 12 seconds left in the first half.
Problem being, Weidmann injured his shoulder when he stretched for the goal line on a 12-yard gain that ended with him being called out at the 1-yard line. Normally at the center of Central’s offense, Weidmann couldn’t carry the load over the final two quarters like he’s accustomed to.
“I landed wrong on my shoulder, and I couldn’t really move my arm,” Weidmann said. “I was out there mostly as a decoy to get some people on me and have our receivers get open.”
Meisman completed 7 of 13 passes in the second half for 114 yards, but he had three throws downfield that were just beyond the reach of receivers Wyatt Jungclaus, Rob Weber and Liam Porter.
“That’s kind of emblematic of our season,” Iverson said. “We were right there and had the opportunities and had them slip through our fingers.”
Central retook the lead 27-20 when Rasby hauled in a 9-yard TD pass from Meismann to cap a 14-play, 77-yard drive.
Stevens drove right back downfield for their third TD in as many possessions in the second half, ending with Hartford hitting Bransen Kuehl with an 18-yard scoring strike.
After forcing Central to go four-and-out on its next possession, Stevens took possession at the Cobbler 31 after another short punt. Hartford rushed three times for 25 yards, finishing off the drive with a 7-yard TD scamper up the gut.
“Central kept bringing everyone up inside,” Svendsen noted, “so we started running the sweep outside. Then they had to adjust outside, which allowed us to run back up inside again.”
The Cobblers drove inside the Raiders 20-yard line, with 46 yards coming when Wiedmann found himself open along the left sideline for a long catch-and-run. The drive stalled out and the ball went over on downs with 3:17 left when Meisman’s pass to Weidmann was batted away by Norman.
“This one hurts,” said Weidmann, who finished with 101 rushing yards and 57 through the air. “Homecoming, it’s our senior year, last time playing Stevens, all that stuff. But we’re a team. We’re brothers.”
Central (0-6) hosts Sioux Falls Roosevelt at O’Harra Stadium on Friday. Stevens (3-3) is on the road for its next game, playing at Aberdeen Central.