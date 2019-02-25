Rapid City Stevens closed out regular season basketball in style Monday night as both the boys and girls squads raced to easy wins over visiting Spearfish at Carold Heier Gymnasium. The Raider girls opened the night with a blowout 90-32 win, and the boys followed up with an equally impressive 92-39 victory.
The Stevens girls kicked off the evening racing out to a 26-5 first quarter lead over the Spartans and never looking back as a Raider press early led to a rash of Spartan turnovers setting up easy conversions.
An old-fashioned 3-pointer by Bailee Sobczak and a short jumper by Cameron Karley started the scoring parade and Elizabeth Schaefer upped the lead to 9-0 before the Spartans got on the board on a couple of Kylie Stalder free throws.
“That’s something we had to continue to do from our Central game. In the second half we pressed well in that game,” Stevens coach Michael Brooks said. “We just harped on the effort we need defensively if we are to be successful and that was nice to see that intensity tonight.”
Seniors Schaefer and Karley closed out their regular season experience in style as Schaefer drained two more 3-pointers in the second period as part of a 11-point first half, and Karley contributed 10 points as Stevens expanded the lead to 48-13 lead at halftime.
“I thought I was playing better than I usually do so it felt good to get some points on the board,” Karley said. “It felt good to start like that and go out there and show them what we’ve got. And it was nice to get back to the way we were playing at the beginning of the season when we were playing so well.”
The second half was all Raiders as well as sophomore Kenadi Rising picked up the scoring slack adding nine points in the third quarter, increasing the Raiders' lead to 71-18 through three periods.
Karley led the Raiders in scoring with 23, Schaefer and Rising added 15 points apiece, and Jayda McNabb chipped in with 10 points.
“It was fun to watch Liz and Cameron finish up that way,” coach Brooks said. “When you have two kids who work hard and prepare and give their all it’s really rewarding to see them go out and do what they did tonight.”
Sophomore Stella Marcus was the only Spartan in double figures with 12 points.
The boys game was a Dylan Pourier highlight reel right from the get-go. After Raider coach Chris Stoebner honored his seniors on senior night by sending an all-senior lineup out to start the game, he promptly called a timeout and inserted his leading Pourier.
Good choice as Pourier, a Dakota Wesleyan commit, broke a 11-11 tie igniting a 17-0 Raider run by knocking down four treys and adding three two-point buckets in an 18-point first quarter as Stevens raced out to a 28-17 first quarter advantage.
A Ryan Peldo three-pointer ended a six-minute Spartan scoring drought. Another 30 seconds later, though, Pourier quickly responded with a barrage of two treys, an old-fashioned 3-pointer, and three free throws when fouled on a 3-point attempt.
He finished with 33 points in the first half as Stevens led 45-18 at the break.
With a huge lead at halftime, Pourier saw limited time in the second half and wound up with a game leading 37 points including 6-pf-10 from beyond the arc. Tad Scherbenske added 11 and Mason Steele 9 points.
Peldo led the Spartans with 14 points on the night.
The Stevens boys and girls teams begin SoDak 16 tournament play this coming weekend. The Raider girls (14-6) will be in action on Friday night hosting Yankton while the Raider boys (14-6) will host a Saturday game against an opponent yet to be determined.
Neither of the Spearfish squads earned a spot in post season play and conclude the season with identical 3-17 records.