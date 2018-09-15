Upsets happen when the favorite team lets the underdog stick around for long enough before it strikes.
Rapid City Stevens soccer didn't let that happen against Belle Fourche.
Both the boys' and girls' teams came out strong, and the boys topped the Broncs 4-0 while the girls ended its match early with a 10-0 win.
In the boys game, the scoring started in the first 10 minutes.
Trey Bradely fed the ball to Cayden Heinhert for the first score, and Bradley got on the board with a goal of his own in the 18th minute.
"The guys played pretty good, Belle Fourche plays hard, they play physical so it takes you out of your rhythm a little bit," Stevens coach Dave Sharp said. "I think we were able to keep some good possession and play smart soccer."
That continued when Zack Williams scored in the 22nd minute, and the Raiders went into the locker room leading 3-0.
In the second half, behind backup goaltender Hunter Cherveny, the Broncs were able to keep Stevens out of the goal, until the 59th minute when Bradley scored his second goal of the game.
The Raiders finished with a 24-3 shots advantage, with a 17-2 shots on goal advantage. Sharp said while he's happy about all the chances, he knows Stevens will have to finish more of those chances.
"That’s the disappointing part is we had a lot of balls served into the mix and weren’t finishing them," he said. "We have to improve on that if we expect to win some of those tight games coming into the state tournament soon."
Belle Fourche coach Anthony Bradley said although the loss wasn't something the team wanted, it was the best the Broncs have done against Stevens in a long time.
"We woke up a little slow, we had a different game plan than we had executed before and we weren’t really comfortable with it, so we got out of form, they got three quick goals on us and we went back to our regular formation and we really played well the rest of the game," he said. "These guys are happy, it’s obviously not the result we wanted but these guys played well, the older guys showed the younger guys how to play."
Stevens, 6-3, faces off with Rapid City Central Tuesday while Belle Fourche, 2-5-2, faces Spearfish Tuesday.
Senior leadership leads the Raiders
Stevens girls' coach Luis Usera said he was pleased this week with the way his seniors Lexie Wood and Tandra Keegan led during practice and its 10-0 win over Belle Fourche Saturday.
"We came out on fire," he said. "My senior leadership has stepped up the intensity with the girls, with the warm-ups and the practices, they did a good job getting us over the hump of a loss to (Rapid City) Central."
Wood got the scoring started in the 15th minute when she found Bryanna Kuhn for the first goal of the game.
Five minutes later Ellie Schad scored on an assist from Emma Wojtanowic, Sydney Kuyper scored in the 28th minute on an assist from Abbie Noga.
Kuhn scored her second goal of the afternoon three minutes later, Schad added her second goal of the afternoon in the 38th minute on an assist from Mattie Tschetter.
At halftime Stevens led 5-0.
In the second half it was more of the same, Noga scored two minutes into the second on an assist from Wojtanowic. Wood was able to find the back of the net in the 63rd minute, Keegan scored two minutes later on a corner-kick assist from Kuhn.
Peyton King assisted on a goal from Schad two minutes later, and Ireland Loos ended the game early with a goal in the 68th minute, ending it early.
Stevens, 6-2-1, faces Rapid City Central Tuesday while Belle Fourche, 3-5-2, faces Spearfish Tuesday.