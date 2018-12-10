Rapid City Stevens golfer Emmy Sundby was contacted by 64 schools during her college recruitment, but she knew when she stepped foot on one campus in particular, she had found where she was going to go.
Sundby signed her national letter of intent to play golf at the University of Montana Thursday evening.
It wasn't only the beauty of the campus or the physical therapy program (which she plans to study), but the connection she felt with her future teammates and coach Kris Nord.
"Going there for my two visits, I was in search of a coach or team that made me feel like home and had people I could connect with, and I found that," Sundby said. "Coach Nord connected with me and in a way reminded me of my dad and grandpa."
Sundby had her decision down to three schools, Montana, Wyoming and Augustana, but knew when she visited Montana that she wanted to sign there.
She said she's relieved the process of deciding where to go to school is over.
"It was a major relief, I so was so happy to finally make that decision and sign that letter," she said. "It’s a stressful process. I was just told that when you’re searching for your school you’ll look at a bunch of places and go on a lot of visits but when you go to the right place, you’ll know. That’s what I had at Montana."
At the Class AA state meet last June in Aberdeen, Sundby finished tied for third by shooting a two-day 160, only eight strokes behind state champ Sydney Wirebaugh of Aberdeen Central.
She said she's hoping to continue that success in the college ranks.
"Athletically, just being in love with the game you want to get better and grow in your golf game both mentally and physically," she said. "I’m really excited to see what I can learn."