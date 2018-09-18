In another tough battle between ranked city foes, No. 3 Rapid City Stevens slipped past No. 5 St. Thomas More 5-4 Tuesday in girls' tennis action at Sioux Park.
The two teams split the six singles matches before the Raiders got the team win by talking two of three doubles matches.
The Raiders played without their normal No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles player, Ashley Lundstrom, who was out sick.
The Cavs won the first two singles matches, as Ainsleigh Scott defeated Peyton Forney at No. 1 10-5 and Bridget Raymond toppled Abby Sherrill at No. 2 10-2.
At No. 3, Katie Conrad got the Raiders on the board with a 10-3 win over Rachel Schmahl. A big match for Stevens in singles play came at No. 4 when Abbey Dehler edged Ali Scott 10-8 in a competitive match.
Katherine Achbach of STM downed Julia Weidmeier 10-5, but Eric Wing got past Megan Achbach at No. 6 10-4.
"I thought Abby Sherrill did a great job subbing for Ashley. She really competed, but Abbey Dehler came through for us tonight coming back to win a huge singles match to give us a chance," Stevens coach Jason Olson said. "After that I felt pretty good because I knew our doubles teams were motivated and focused. If you want to get to where you want to get, players have to step up and our kids did that tonight."
In doubles play, Ainsleigh Scott and Schmal of STM downed Forney and Sherrill 10-5, but the Raiders No. 2 team of Conrad and Dehler stopped Raymond and Ali Scott 10-6 and Weidmeier and Wing defeated the Achbach 10-5.
The 21-1 Raiders will dual Rapid City Christian at Sioux Park on Thursday at 4 p.m. in a match that was moved from Tuesday.
STM had no problems earlier in the day with Rapid City Central with a 9-0 shutout victory.
The Cavaliers had four 10-0 wins — Ainsleigh Scott at No. 1 singles, Katherine Achbach at No. 5 singles, Megan Achbach at No. 6 and the No. 3 doubles team of Achbach and Achbach.
The best game of that match was at No. 3 singles when Schmal just got past Central's Lindsey Pfingston 11-9.
STM, 8-5, is at the Pierre Invitational Friday and Saturday.
Volleyball
HILL CITY 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: The Rangers moved to 11-2 on the season with the three-set win over the Golddigers in a triangular in Lead. Earlier, Lead-Deadwood got past Custer in five sets.
The Rangers won the match 25-19, 25-22 and 25-22.
No results were made available for Hill City. Kaali Allmendinger led Lead-Deadwood with nine kills, while Abiah Morrison had 16 assists. Blake Mehlberg had 16 digs and two serving aces.
LEAD-DEADWOOD 3, CUSTER 2: The two teams battled tough through four sets before the Golddiggers rolled in the fifth, winning 22-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-14 and 15-1.
Raygan Mattson and Allmendinger had nine kills each, while Morrison had 33 assists and Mehlberg 27 digs.
For Custer, Sydney Gaulke had 10 kills and Jamie Neugebauer had nine assists.
Lead-Deadwood, 6-4, will be in Hill City for a triangular with the Rangers and Newell on Thursday, while Custer, 0-12, hosts Spearfish Thursday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, HOT SPRINGS 0: St. Thomas More rolled to a three-set victory over Hot Springs Tuesday 25-18, 25-9 and 25-19.
The Cavs were helped by seven aces from Ciara Benson and five from Skylar Sullivan. Sullivan also had 13 digs, while Benson added eight kills. Alex Kandolin led the team in kills with 12, Ameyla Robinson had 21 assists and Grace Brechtel had two blocks.
No information was made available for Hot Springs.
STM, 13-4, takes on Rapid City Christian Thursday while Hot Springs, 4-10, takes on Elk Point-Jefferson Saturday.
DOUGLAS 3, RED CLOUD 2: The Patriots earned their second win of the season with a hard-fought five-set victory over the Lady Crusaders.
Douglas won the match by the scores of 15-25, 25-16, 15-25, 27-25 and 15-13.
Sarah Vinson finished with 24 digs for Douglas, while Jeslyn Jindra had 10 kills and three service assists, and Sierra Kolve had 25 assists and three assists. Melissa Rothe also had three assists.
No results were made available for Red Cloud.
Douglas, 2-11, is at the Belle Fourche Tournament on Saturday, while Red Cloud, 4-7, hosts Belle Fourche Thursday.
SPEARFISH 3, STURGIS 1: The Spartans overcame a second-set loss for the four-set victory over the Scoopers.
Spearfish won by the socres of 25-19, 23-25, 25-15 and 25-19.
Kennedy Kaitfors and Mikaya Tracy had eight kills each for the Spartans, while Jalyn Carter had 31 digs and Jenna Geist had 31 assists. Ashtyn Reiners had six aces.
Jozie McKinstry led Sturgis with eight kills and Sara Janz added seven kills. Cassidy Jorensen had 22 digs and Sydney Belitz had 22 assists. Kenzy Parker also had four blocks.
Spearfish, 4-9, is at Custer Thursday and Sturgis, 4-10, is at the Belle Fourche Tournament Saturday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, BELLE FOURCHE 1: The Lady Comets dropped the first set but came back to win in four Tuesday in Belle Fourche.
Rapid City Christian won by the scores of 14-25, 25-17, 25-15 and 25-12.
No other results were made available.
Rapid City Christian, 7-3, hosts St. Thomas More Thursday. Belle Fourche, 3-7, is at Red Cloud Thursday.
Boys Soccer
ST. THOMAS MORE 8, STURGIS 0: Spencer Lund scored six goals as the Cavaliers rolled in the second half for the win over the Scoopers Tuesday at Dakota Fields.
STM led 3-0 at halftime when junior Andrew Evans scored in the second minute and Lund earned his first goal one minute later.
In the 29th minute, senior Frank Veldhuizen found Lund in the box, who passed it to senior Carter Janssen, who then served it to senior Jordan Oster, who put it away for the score.
Scoring in the second half would be all Lund, who would add five goals to his total, with two assists each from Evans and Oster.
Senior STM goalkeeper Michael Hurd had eight saves on the night.
The Cavaliers improve their record to 8-2-1 and will face Douglas/Rapid City Christian Saturday at Hart Ranch.
Girls Soccer
STURGIS 2, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: The Scoopers earned the shutout victory Tuesday at Dakota fields.
No results were made available.
Sturgis, 6-3-2, will be at Douglas/Rapid City Christian next Tuesday. STM, 1-7-2, faces Douglas/Rapid City Christian Saturday at Hart Ranch.
Cross country
Wieman, Clarkson win in Hot Springs
Alissa Wieman of Douglas and Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche came away with the individual titles Tuesday at the Hot Springs Invitational.
Wieman won the girls' 5K in 20 minutes, 41.82 seconds, with Sara Jones of Lead-Deadwood in second place in 21:11.41. Taylor Byerley of Bennett County was third in 21:59.71, followed by Clarissa Heisinger of Lead-Deadwood in 22:41.00 and Rebecca Cutler of Hill City in 22:44.60.
Clarkson won the boys' race in 17:33.21, with Jackson Wilson of Douglas in second in 17:48.18. Trinity Brady of Lead-Deadwood was third in 18:44.80, while Adam Consoer of Hot Springs was fourth in 19:06.57. Avery Chick of Newcastle, Wyo., was fifth in 19:16.50.