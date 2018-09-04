The Rapid City Stevens girls' tennis team improved to 10-0 after a hard fought 6-3 win over St. Thomas More Tuesday at Sioux Park.
The Raiders led 4-2 after singles play. STM jumped out to leads in all three doubles matches, but the Raiders regained control winning two of the three doubles matches for the win.
The Raiders were lead by Ashley Lundstrom, who got the Raiders off to quick start, dominating her No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-3 against Bridget Raymond, who had beat her in three sets at the Rapid City Invite. Lundstrom teamed with Peyton Forney to win at No. 1 doubles 7-6(5), 6-0 over Ainsleigh Scott and Rachel Schmahl. Julia Weidmeier and Erica Wing won both of their singles and doubles matches.
For the Cavaliers, Ali Scott won both of her matches in third set tie-breakers with a win over Abbey Dehler 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 at four singles, before teaming up with Raymond for a 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 win at two doubles over Dehler and Katie Conrad. The other Cavalier win came at No. 1 singles where Ainsleigh Scott defeated Peyton Forney 6-2, 6-3.
The third-ranked Raiders are next in action at the Brandon Valley Invite on Friday and Saturday and the Cavaliers travel to Aberdeen and Brookings Sept. 10-11.
Central splits with Roncalli, Pierre
The Rapid City Central girls' tennis team dropped an 8-1 decision to Aberdeen Roncalli, but upended Pierre 6-3 Tuesday in Pierre.
For the Cobblers, McKenzie Crowley, at No. 1 singles, earned a pair of wins on the day, defeating Sabrina Kintz of Pierre 6-3 and Ellie Lintzen of Roncalli 11-10(7).
Against Pierre, Central won four of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches.
Central returns to action Friday in Brookings against Brookings and Watertown and Saturday at the Brandon Valley Invitational.
Volleyball
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, BELLE FOUCHE 0: The Cavaliers earned a nice Black Hills Conference win, sweeping the Broncs in three sets Tuesday at STM.
The Cavs won by the scores of 25-18, 26-24 and 25-19.
Ciara Benson had 13 kills, while Alex Kandolin added 10 kills and 10 digs. Skylar Sullivan finished with five serving aces and nine digs, while Molly Slowick also had five aces. Amelya Robinson finished with 30 set assists.
STM, 9-4, is at Douglas Thursday, while Belle Fourche, 1-2, is at Lead-Deadwood Thursday.
HILL CITY 3, DOUGLAS 0: The Rangers earned the three-set sweep over the Patriots on Tuesday in Hill City.
Hill City won by the scores of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-17.
No other results were made available.
Hill City, 6-2, hosts Spearfish Thursday, while Douglas, 1-7, hosts St. Thomas More Thursday.
PIERRE 3, SPEARFISH 0: The Governors downed the Spartans in three sets on Tuesday, 25-20, 25-17 and 25-20.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 1-6, is at Hill City Thursday.
WINNER 3, BENNETT COUNTY 0: Winner dominated Bennett County in three sets Tuesday, 25-11, 25-9 and 25-5.
Morgan Hammerbeck had 14 kills and 15 digs to pace Winner, while Addy Roots had 26 assists.
Winner, 6-0, is at Lyman next Tuesday.
GREGORY 3, BENNETT COUNTY 1: The Gorillas bounced back after a third-set loss to beat the Warriors in four, 25-17, 27-25, 21-25 and 25-21.
Megan Warnke had 13 kills, two blocks and four serving aces for Gregory, while Brooklyn VanDerHoff had 17 assists.
Gregory, 4-3, hosts Wagner Thursday, while Bennett County, 1-4, hosts White River Thursday.
STURGIS 3, CUSTER 0: The Scoopers earned the three-set Black Hills Conference sweep Tuesday in Sturgis.
Sturgis won by the scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 27-25.
The Scoopers, 4-6, are at Pierre Thursday, with Custer, 0-6, hosting Hot Springs Thursday.
Boys Soccer
ST. THOMAS MORE 9, STURGIS 0: The Cavaliers rolled to the win over the Scoopers Tuesday in Sturgis.
Senior Spencer Lund led the Cavaliers in scoring with four goals and two assists. Senior Jordan Oster added a hat trick with three goals and one assist.
Junior Andrew Evans scored one goal and had two assists, and senior Frank Veldhuizen finished with one goal and one assist.
Senior Carter Janssen and freshman Cade Kandolin added one assist each and senior goalkeeper Michael Hurd had six saves.
STM, 6-1-1, will be at Belle Fourche Saturday, while Sturgis, 1-4-1, hosts Douglas/Rapid City Christian Thursday.
SPEARFISH 5, BELLE FOURCHE 1: The Spartans ran past the Broncs Tuesday in Spearfish.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 5-2-1, is at Rapid City Central Saturday, while Belle Fourche, 2-3-1, hosts St. Thomas More Saturday.
Girls Soccer
STURGIS 2, ST. THOMAS MORE 1: The Scoopers edged the Cavaliers for their second win of the season.
No other results were made available.
Sturgis, 2-3-2, hosts Douglas/Rapid City Christian Thursday, while St. Thomas More, 0-6-1, will be at Belle Fourche Saturday.
SPEARFISH 1, BELLE FOURCHE 1: The Spartans and Broncs played to a deadlock Tuesday in Spearfish.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 1-3-4, is at Rapid City Central Saturday, while Belle Fourche, 3-2-2, hosts St. Thomas More Saturday.