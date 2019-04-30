Rapid City Stevens boys' tennis topped Rapid City Christian in a dual held at the Black Hills Tennis Center 7-2 Tuesday.
The Raiders got four singles wins, Jamison Pfingston topped Thomas Postma 10-2, Dawson Segrist beat Drake Beckloff 10-3, Christian Mueller defeated Nathan Schlauger 10-3 and Nolan Rehorst stopped Joe Schneller 11-9.
Christian got singles wins from David Greni 10-2 over Asa Hood and Eli Goddard over Max Riker 10-7.
Stevens swept doubles action, with Pfingston/Segrist beat Postma/Greni 10-1, Michael Tang/Riker topped Beckloff/Simon Vander Vorst 10-5 and Mueller/Hood defeated Goddard/Schneller 10-8.
Stevens will travel east over the weekend and take on Brookings in Brookings and Mitchell in Watertown Friday and then face Harrisburg in Harrisburg Saturday.
Christian will compete in the Pierre Tournament beginning Thursday and ending Saturday.
Cooper invited to compete in Special 800 at Howard Wood
St. Thomas More junior Kaci Cooper has been invited to compete in the MIDCO SN Girls 800 Meter Special Event Friday at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls.
The race is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. mountain time.
Also invited to compete are Meghan Ford of Jamestown, North Dakota., Alea Hardie of Sioux Falls O'Gorman, Shaylee DeBeer of Deubrook, Alexa Havon of Andover, Minnesota, Emily Goldaden of Century-Bismarck, North Dakota, Amber Aesoph of Sioux City Heelan, Iowa and Erin Palmer of Century-Bismarck. The alternate is Ellie Abraham of Brookings.