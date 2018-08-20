Last season the Rapid City Stevens volleyball team was on the doorstep of winning its first Class AA state title since 2007. The Raiders fell in the title game to Harrisburg 3-1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 25-15).
This season, with most of its team back, Stevens has a renewed focus.
The Raiders come into the 2018 season as the Class AA favorites, claiming 14 of the 18 first place votes in the South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball poll, putting them into the top spot.
Stevens coach Kylie Voorhees said that starting in the No.1 spot is good, but it's not her, or her team's, goal.
"Coming off a big loss last year and having everyone come back, I feel the girls are hungry and really want to win a state championship. They know what it feels like to be in that final match, but they also know what it feels like to lose," she said. "It’s exciting, it also puts a target on your back (being voted No. 1). It’s nice to start there, but I want to finish there. I want to finish where we started."
Stevens has six seniors on the team this season. Elizabeth Schaefer, Marlee Schneider, Carly Buehner, Tessa Whiting, Emily Sobczak and Phebie Rossi are the seniors who will be coming back this season. All six remember the feeling after last season's championship game well.
"The day after the state championship was probably the hardest for all of us," Rossi said. "Coming back and working out, everything has been focused and intense. I think it really benefited us to lose actually, to get that new motivation."
She also doesn't see the No. 1 ranking as added pressure.
"We look at the polls and we get excited but I don’t think we see it as pressure," she said. "We know teams are after us but we’re after them just as much. We act like we’re ranked last. That’s how we’re approaching this season."
The Raiders have already had some positive results on the court, even before their opener at home Friday against Aberdeen Central. This summer Stevens participated in the Future 40 Summer Slam Tournament in Sioux Falls, and the Raiders made the most of their time across the state.
They won the South Dakota State title with a win over Sioux Falls Washington and went on to win the overall tournament with a three set over Unity Christian in Iowa.
Rossi said that tournament did more than reiterate that the Raiders are a team not to be messed with this season, it brought an already close group closer together.
"Our whole vibe changed, it was really exciting," she said. "It gives us a good, true connection. We’re always wanting to be the best for each other and it helped us come together."
Voorhees said she was very happy with the team's performance in the Summer Slam, but knows that it wasn't the state championship, which remains her goal.
"It was a great start. My one hope though with having that great start is that you don’t want to peak too early. We talked about it, and you don’t want them to settle," she said. "We have to find things to build on, which we have plenty to do, and find that new peak and hopefully peak at the right part of the season to win that state championship."
Voorhees is hoping that this season the rest of the state will find out just how good the Raiders are offensively, and also said she thought how well her team served at the Summer Slam Tournament surprised some people.
"Our offense could be a really positive strength for us. I think our serving is a really big strength for us as well," she said. "That’s where, even in the Future 40 event, that’s where teams were thrown off by us. If those two things hold strong and we get better everyday and improve a few other things we’ll be right there."
After facing Aberdeen Friday Stevens will host Pierre Saturday. The Raiders will face rival Rapid City Central Sept. 6 in the third game of the season on the road.
Gametime against Aberdeen is 7 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. against Pierre.