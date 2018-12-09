Utilizing impressive depth from top to bottom, Rapid City Stevens snapped a Pierre three-year title run, and defeated state championship squads from Colorado and North Dakota in the process to take home the team title at the Rapid City Invitational wrestling tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Saturday.
Though earning but one individual title — Cooper Voorhees at 152 pounds —Stevens placed in nine of the 14 weight divisions as the Raiders accumulated 204.5 points to hold off Colorado champion Windsor (187.5).
Bismarck, the defending North Dakota Class A champion, finished third (175.5), followed by four-time state champion Pierre (153), Aberdeen Central (147.5), Sturgis (139), and Rapid City Central (131). Custer/Edgemont (71) turned in a solid performance finishing 14th in the 36 school field.
“I knew we had worked hard enough to possibly make this happen, but I can’t say I was expecting it as there were a lot of really good teams here with defending state championship teams from Colorado and North and South Dakota, so I’m really proud of our overall performance,” Stevens coach Travis King said. “We had kids make the semis and finals, and we also had guys that won their first varsity matches, and those are just as important in winning a team title. And the real upside is that I saw some things that make me believe we can be even better.”
Voorhees won the Raiders only individual title — Windsor and Aberdeen Central each had two individual champions — defeating Chance Grill of Custer/Edgemont 6-3 in well-contested 152-pound finale. Top-seeded, Voorhees' victory followed a win in the Mandan Lions tournament last weekend.
“I trained hard this summer. Traveling all over the country competing in national tournaments is paying off for me,” said Voorhees, who posted three pins and a major decision in advancing to the finals. “I try to always put pressure on my opponents and get them out of position. He (Grill) is a little longer, and it was harder to get my stuff going, so it was a tough match”
Other top-five finishers for Stevens included Jake Schoenhard (fifth, 106), Landen Fischer (second, 113), Logen Fischer (third, 120), Declan Malone (fifth, 132) and Hunter McMath (secnd, 220). Darien Malone (seventh, 126), Nate Allen (sixth, 160) and Ben Sobczak (eighth, 195) earned valuable points as well.
Other area winners on Saturday included Cael Larson of Rapid City Central at 113, and Wren Jacobs of Sturgis Brown at 160.
Larson’s win over Fischer at 113 featured back and forth action throughout and required extra minutes before Larson emerged with a 14-9 tiebreaker victory.
“I felt I was in better shape than him, and I defeated him in Mandan last week (8-5 decision in the semis enroute to a tournament win), so I was pretty confident that the longer it went, the better off I would be,” said Larson, who trailed 7-4 heading into the third period.
Other Cobbler placers were TJ Morrison (second, 145), (Wyatt Jungclaus, third, 170), Nolan Smith (seventh, 195) and Keenan McKnight (eighth, 220).
For the Scoopers' Jacobs, a sophomore, the 9-5 decision in the 160-pound championship match over Bismarck’s Gage Roaldson provided a quick opportunity for redemption as he lost to Roaldson 4-2 in the title match in Mandan last weekend.
“I didn’t wrestle a very good match in Mandan, and he did,” Jacobs said. “I knew I would have him my bracket in this tournament, and I was looking forward to it. It was a very good match. We both fought hard on our feet, and late in the match there was a big scramble and I ended up getting on top and being able to ride him out.”
Scooper Jacob Wood, the defending 106 state champion, fell to North Dakota state champion Reece Barnhardt (TF, 16-1) in the 120 title match, while teammates Kelton Olson (fourth, 113) and Logan Desersa (eighth, 126) advanced to the placement matches as well.
Other area tournament placers included: Logan Graff (sixth, 106), Jestyn Woodward (eighth, 113) and Micaiah Grace (seventh, 170) of Custer/Edgemont; William George (sixth, 120) and Colton Jackson (third, 152) of Douglas; Kody Hagen (fifth, 145) and Garrett Heil (fifth, 195) of Hot Springs and Corten Dobesh (fourth, 182) of St. Thomas More.
In a tournament featuring a multitude of state champions and stars from four states, 126-pound champion Kyle Burwick of Hettinger, North Dakota, perhaps shown the brightest. The win over Colorado state champion Will Vombaur (5-0 decision) was his fourth consecutive Rapid City Invitational title for the four-time state champion.
“My style is to be aggressive but at the same time remembering to be technically correct,” said Burwick, who will wrestle for former South Dakota State coach Chris Bono at the University of Wisconsin next year. “Have a game plan and go out and execute it at the most physical way possible. I’m always looking to score points and try not to focus on winning and losing. If I do that, the rest will take care of itself.”