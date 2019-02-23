On paper was the easy part.
Atop the Class A State wrestling polls for much of the season, Rapid City Stevens moved the top spot from print to podium on Saturday night, claiming the title trophy before a boisterous home crowd at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Crowning two state champions en route, Landen Fischer (126) and Cooper Voorhees (152), and placing in 11 of the 14 weight classes, Stevens compiled 162.5 points to easily outdistance four-time state champion Pierre (133.5), while Rapid City Central (132) nipped Aberdeen Central (131) for third, with Sioux Falls Roosevelt (96) rounding out the top five.
“I never thought we would be this situation so fast,” said Travis King in his fourth year at the Raider helm. “But once the kids started believing and we kept working hard and I think it just started steamrolling after that. What we saw tonight was a great performance from a great group of kids.”
The Raiders started the day rather inconspicuously losing four of six semifinal matches with the victories coming by senior Landen Fischer at 113, and junior Cooper Voorhees at 152 by virtue of a 10-2 decision over Nolan Johnson of Madison.
Fortunately for the Raiders, three of the four semifinal losers — Jack Schoenhard (106), Logen Fischer (120), and Declan Malone (132) —promptly bounced back with big wins in the fourth round consolation matches to earn a spot in the third-place matches.
And Stevens put their stamp on the school’s ninth State A wrestling title with quality efforts in the placement matches as Cody Stockman won his fifth-place match, Declan Malone earned a third-place medal at 132, Nate Allen took fifth at 160, as did Caleb Brink at 170, Hunter McMath at 220, and Ben Sobczak earned seventh place at 195).
The stellar performance in the placement matches assured a Stevens state title, and Fischer and Voorhees added a little emphasis with individual state titles.
“I’ve wrestled him five times now,” Landen Fischer said of his 5-2 decision win over crosstown rival Cael Larson of Central in the 113-pound championship match. “I knew what he was going to do, and fortunately this time I was ready and was able to keep him away and then get on top and score some points. And this was special in that Travis has been with me since I was a little kid wrestling at West Side, so he’s been with me my whole career. He’s been at Stevens with us for four years and for us to get the team title for him is special.”
For Voorhees, the 152-pound state title was the end of a 12-month odyssey.
“That was my goal this year, and has been ever since I got upset at state last year,” Voorhees said. “I’ve been focused on that for the last 12 months, so to win that and a state title besides is all you could ask. I’ve wrestled him twice and beat him by major decision both times, so I felt confident coming in. And then with the team title won I had no pressure and could just concentrate on my match.”
A couple of brutal semifinal losses likely prevented Rapid City Central from moving passed Pierre for second. And perhaps, with a break here or there, challenging the Raiders for the team title. TJ Morrison (145) surrendered a reversal in the final two seconds to drop a 5-4 decision to top-ranked Colby Mennis of Madison, and Nolan Smith fell to Gus Miller of Brookings 3-1 yielding a takedown with six seconds remaining.
“If we had won those matches, you’d like to think we could have challenged Stevens,” Cobbler coach Lance Pearson said. “But you have to give all the credit to Stevens. They did a great job and they came out and beat us in head-to-head matches and just won this one. They didn’t steal it from anyone, they just went out and wrestled it away from Pierre.”
Wyatt Jungclaus, the top-seed at 170 pounds, earned the only individual title for the Cobblers, withstanding takedowns by Ryan Meyer of Harrisburg and winning a 5-4 squeaker.
“He’s a really good wrestler and it was tough match,” Jungclaus said. “But I wasn’t too worried at the end. I knew that as long as I didn’t give up any back points, I was okay, so when he pulled me over, I just went down on my stomach and made sure that he couldn’t get me over.”
The surprise winner of the day in the Class A ranks, may have been the win at 132 pounds by Spearfish sophomore Max Sailor. A surprise not only to others, but to himself as well as Sailor came in unnoticed as a seven seed.
“Yeah, it was at the middle of the year when I dropped down to 132, I thought it would be a good move for me,” Sailor said. “But I didn’t know it would be this good. I beat the three seed, Declan Malone, at regions, that gave me a lot of confidence, and then the top two seeds get beat which make it a lot easier.
By adding the 2019 championship hardware to the collection, Rapid City Stevens became Class A’s winningest all-time champion as the school’s ninth title snapped a tie with Aberdeen Central for all-time wins.
Other area placers included: Max Donavan (8th at 113) and Evan Hehr (4th, 220) of Spearfish; Kaden Olson (3rd, 106), Jacob Wood (3rd, 120), Logan DeSersa (8th, 126), Wren Jacobs (6th, 160), Reese Jacobs (7th, 145) and Clayton Smith (8th, 220) of Sturgis Brown; and William George (8th, 120), Colton Jackson (3rd, 152), and Connor Braun (8th, 285) of Douglas.