Taylor Wit battled through blustery conditions to claim the individual crown and Pierre had five golfers score within five strokes of each other on its way to taking the team title Thursday at the Rapid City Invitational girls' golf tournament.
Wit carded a 4-over-par 40 on the front nine at Meadowbrook Golf Course and followed with an 8-over 44 on the back despite winds that began to gust to upwards of 40 mph during the afternoon nine. Lady Governor senior Hallie Gronlund finished second with an 18-hole total of 89. Pierre’s Jessa McTighe was third with 91.
The Lady Govs totaled 365 to take team honors. Stevens, playing without Emmy Sundby, was second at 403. Central, the third school competing Thursday, had only two players entered.
“Taylor played really well. She won the day with an 84,” Stevens coach Nick Rotella said. “I was impressed with how Pierre played. They were very consistent, less than 10 strokes between them top to bottom.”
After Gronlund’s 89 and the 91 from McTighe, Pierre got a 92 from Annabelle Simpson and 93s from both Kait Swenson and Ellie Jo Simpson.
“We just tried to stay focused, not worry about the conditions and just play with the rest of the field and then see what happens,” Lady Governors coach Tiffany Benham said. “I’m pretty pleased with the way things went today. I was happy with our younger girls and how they played.”
Rotella was pleased with the way his team fought through the adverse weather conditions that saw temperatures in the high 40s when play began and topped off around 55 in the afternoon. Rain fell mid-round, but gusting winds that increased throughout the day were the biggest challenge to the players.
“I told the girls today wasn't going to be a personal-best type day, but just a character-builder,” Rotella said. “Learning how to get around the course managing the winds. I think most of them did pretty well.
“The girls thought they were going to play worse than what they actually did. They were kind of psyched out by the weather. I was happy with the scores that came in. And that's a big mental hurdle for them to overcome.”
The weather may have ruled the day, but players and coaches alike were happy to be competing after a spring storm last week left many courses in the state closed because of snow cover and standing water.
Pierre became a late addition to the Rapid City tournament when the Parkston Invitational was cancelled after conditions closed the tournament site, Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. In fact, the Lady Govs have yet to play on their home course in Pierre this spring.
“It’s great Stevens and Central let us come out here and play with them today,” Benham said. “We haven't touched our golf course yet, and we came to Rapid City a couple of weeks ago to play at Red Rock, just to actually play 18 holes.”
Stevens and Central head to Pierre next Tuesday to take part in the Lady Govs’ invitational tournament being played at Hillsview Golf Course. Rotella said some of his Raiders will take part in the Douglas Wind Invitational on Tuesday at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Box Elder.