Stevens wrestlers just get past Sturgis

As to be expected when a couple of South Dakota’s storied wrestling programs get together, exciting matches will follow, the score will be tight, and the outcome may very well come down to the final match of the night.
Thursday night’s contest between Rapid City Stevens and Sturgis Brown followed that script right down to the final seconds before the defending Class A state champion Raiders prevailed 36-27 over the Scoopers at Carrold Heir Gymnasium.
And, yes, with Stevens clinging to a three-point advantage, 30-27, the outcome was decided in the 285-pound finale when Raider junior Eli Huot turned a 1-0 lead in the third period into a dramatic pin, sticking Scooper Cody Nelson with 14 seconds remaining in the match.
“He was stronger than a lot of the kids that I wrestle,” said a very happy Huot. “It was a good match, the first real match of the season for me so obviously it was fun to get a win. I only had to beat him, but I pinned him too. As soon as he shot at me I got on top and I put on a power half and was able to run it over.”
A trio of impressive wrestlers started the proceedings. At 106 pounds, top-ranked Jack Schoenhard of Stevens dominated Scooper Evan Osborne from start to finish before recording a pin at 3:37.
Scooper Kaden Olson, the state’s No. 2-ranked wrestler at 113, turned in a dominant performance as well recording a 13-0 major decision over Raider Caleb Richter, and Olson’s twin brother, Kelton, followed up with a pin of Raider freshman Jacksonn Kitterman at 120.
A 3-1 decision by senior Declan Malone over sophomore Petty Ketelsen at 138 initiated a Raider rally. In a couple of the feature matches pairing quality wrestlers, defending state 160-pound champion Cooper Voorhees defeated Wren Jacobs by decision 8-2 at 160 and Caleb (Bubba) Brink garnered a 9-5 decision over Scooper standout freshman Reese Jacobs at 170.
Those points along with Huot’s stirring final match of the night win proved decisive.
“These are rivalry matches and you can pretty much throw away previous results,” Stevens coach Travis King said. “You know the effort is going to be really high on both teams, particularly when you have two programs with long histories of success.
For Sturgis, two forfeits spelled the difference as the Scoopers were open at both 126 and 220, and lost despite an edge in pins (2-1) and major decisions (3-0).
“It’s never good when you forfeit at 220 and have another forfeit as well (126), but we won some big matches,” Sturgis coach Mike Abell stated. “And it’s tough to lose it at the end since Cody is a first year senior, but you can’t ask any more than the effort he displayed.”
Other winners included: 126 – Logan DeSersa (Stu) over Corten Doney, fall; 145 – Tyler Voorhees (RCS) over Paul Pulling, 10-4 decision; 152- Brett Konst (Stu) over Tanner Van Scoy, 16-6 major decision; 182 – Taylor Coffield (Stu) over Jayden Alexander, 4-0 decision: and 195 – Clayton Smith (Stu) over Grayson Janssen, 17-6 major decision.