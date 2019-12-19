Stevens wrestlers just get past Sturgis

As to be expected when a couple of South Dakota’s storied wrestling programs get together, exciting matches will follow, the score will be tight, and the outcome may very well come down to the final match of the night.

Thursday night’s contest between Rapid City Stevens and Sturgis Brown followed that script right down to the final seconds before the defending Class A state champion Raiders prevailed 36-27 over the Scoopers at Carrold Heir Gymnasium.

And, yes, with Stevens clinging to a three-point advantage, 30-27, the outcome was decided in the 285-pound finale when Raider junior Eli Huot turned a 1-0 lead in the third period into a dramatic pin, sticking Scooper Cody Nelson with 14 seconds remaining in the match.

“He was stronger than a lot of the kids that I wrestle,” said a very happy Huot. “It was a good match, the first real match of the season for me so obviously it was fun to get a win. I only had to beat him, but I pinned him too. As soon as he shot at me I got on top and I put on a power half and was able to run it over.”

A trio of impressive wrestlers started the proceedings. At 106 pounds, top-ranked Jack Schoenhard of Stevens dominated Scooper Evan Osborne from start to finish before recording a pin at 3:37.