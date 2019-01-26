Dickinson, North Dakota, just got past Rapid City Stevens to win the Belle Fourche Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday.
Dickinson finished with 287 points to 285 for the Raiders. Sturgis was a strong third with 226.5 points, followed by Custer/Edgemont wih 154.5 and Hot Springs with 143.5. Spearfish was sixth with 128 points, followed by Douglas at 113, Belle Fourche at 108 and Lead-Deadwood at 93. There were 22 teams in the tournament.
The Raiders finished with four individual champions, led by Landen Fischer at 113 pounds, Cody Stockman at 126, Darien Malone at 138 and Caleb Brink at 170.
For Sturgis, earning titles were Kaden Olson at 106 and Jacob Wood at 120. Hot Springs had two winners, Kody Hagen at 145 and Garrett Heil at 195.
Other winners were: Jaren Berger of Dickinson at 132, Chance Grill of Custer/Edgemont at 152, Tate Nordby of Dickinson at 160, Tanner Jarrett of Dickinson at 182, Evan Hehr of Spearfish at 220 and Rob Lester of Lead-Deadwood at 285.
Cobblers second in Brookings
The Rapid City Central wrestling team finished with two individual champions and placed second at the Les Tlustos Brookings Invitational on Saturday.
Pierre won the 15-team tournament with 209.5 points, followed by Central with 187, Mitchell with 170, Harrisburg with 141 and Brandon Valley with 137.
Cael Larson, at 113 pounds, came away with another title, stopping Jacob Vogel of Dell Rapids with a technical fall for the championship. Wyatt Jungclaus, at 170, also finished first as he stopped Maguire Raske of Pierre. Nolan Smith was second for Central at 220.
Girls basketball
NEW UNDERWOOD 57, HARDING COUNTY 23: The Tigers ran out to a 37-9 halftime lead and got past the Ranchers Saturday in Buffalo.
Jardyn Finkbeiner led the way for New Underwood with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Lexy Ballard added 12 points. Cerrington Jones scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Logan Kutzman scored scored points for Harding County.
New Underwood, 12-1, is at Kadoka Area Monday, while Harding County, 2-10, hosts Lemmon Tuesday.
DOUGLAS 46, CHADRON, NEB. 38: The Patriots jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back as they topped Chadron.
Douglas led 10-5 at the end of the first quarter and 25-12 at halftime. Things got interesting in the third quarter, when Chadron cut the lead to 30-26, but Douglas outscored Chadron 16-12 in the fourth to preserve the win.
The Patriots were led by Makayla Grim and Jordynn Toliver who had 12 points each. Leading scorers weren’t made available for Chadron.
Douglas, 6-5, will be on the road against Rapid City Stevens Tuesday while Chadron falls to 10-6 on the season.
TIOSPA ZINA 66, CRAZY HORSE 33: The Wambdi ran past the Lady Chiefs Saturday in the Dakota Oyate Challenge in Huron.
Tiospa Zina led 33-21 at halftime.
Kylee Deutsch led the Wambdi with 31 points, while Lexus Red thunder scored 11.
Amber Terkilderson led Crazy Horse with 16 points and Quentina Standing Soldier added 11.
Crazy Horse, 5-9, is at Takini Tuesday, while Tiospa Zina, 6-8, is at Groton Area Thursday.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 51, SCOTTSBLUFF, NEB. 49: The Raiders just held off the Bearcats Saturday in Scottsbluff.
No other results were made available.
Stevens, 10-3, hosts Douglas Tuesday.
Boys basketball
CHADRON, NEB. 57, DOUGLAS 33: The Cardinals pulled away in the fourth period to stop the Patriots Saturday in Box Elder.
Chadron was up just 23-21 at halftime and 35-30 heading into the fourth period.
Ryan Tompkins led Douglas with nine points and nine rebounds, while David Severson added seven points.
Trevor Berry led Chadron, 10-8, with 15 points, including four 3-pointers and Pat Rust added 11 points.
Douglas, 1-10, is at Belle Fourche Friday.
MARTY INDIAN 59, CRAZY HORSE 48: The Braves won the fifth-place game of the Dakota Oyate Challenge in Huron on Saturday.
Cortes Swift Horse led Marty Indian with 14 points and Alex Cornoyer added 13.
Cadin Quiver led Crazy Horse with 15 points and Preston Hawkins added 11.
Crazy Horse, 3-8, is at Takini Tuesday and Marty Indian, 6-6, is at Freeman Academy Tuesday.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 75, SCOTTSBLUFF, NEB. 69: The Raiders picked up the road win Saturday in Scottsbluff.
No other results were made available.
Stevens, 9-5, hosts Rapid City Central Friday.