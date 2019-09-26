In the last meeting between the two rivals, the Rapid City Christian Lady Comets upset the St. Thomas More Cavaliers in a five-set (15-13) thriller in the SoDak 16 to earn a trip to the 2018 Class A State volleyball tournament.
On Thursday night, only bragging rights were on the line, as the Cavaliers gained a measure of payback for that setback, sweeping the Lady Comets 25-12, 25-21, 25-23 at the St. Thomas More Gym.
The Cavaliers dominated the first set behind big service games characterized by hard serves that, in addition to resulting in six aces, kept the Lady Comets consistently off-balance and unable to generate any offense.
“We came into the match focused on two things. One was to serve the ball hard and keeping them pushed back, and we really wanted to focus on our blocks tonight,” Cavalier coach Scott Benson said. “And in the first set, we had some big blocks and were able to disrupt their offense.”
Multi-point serving games by Mairin Duffy and Skylar Sullivan kept the Lady Comets on their heels. And on the few occasions when Christian was able to set up a spike attempt, stuffs by Haleigh Timmer and Grace Brechtel denied points.
“It didn’t look like we came ready to play and they were serving fantastically,” Rapid City Christian coach Elizabeth Kieffer said. “Our passes were not good and we just made silly errors all night. We beat ourselves at times, but STM came out ready to play and played a great game.”
Though the second set was evenly contested throughout, play was error strewn on both sides of the net with a large share of the points resulting from service and attack errors or misplays resulting from a failure to communicate.
“I think it was a little bit of pressure, and also rather than going out and making it happen, kind of sitting back and hoping it happened,” coach Benson said. “Mentally as a team we need to get better and continue to push for every single point."
A couple of service errors by More allowed Christian to pull ahead from a 16-all tie before a dink winner by Ciara Benson and a couple of kills by Timmer set up a Cavalier set point at 24-21 and Duffy closed out the set with a left-side, cross-court kill.
“Our second set is often our worst set,” Sullivan said. “I think we get comfortable and you could feel that our energy wasn’t up, and we just had to get our energy back and then we were okay.”
The quality of play increased considerably in the third set as the More backrow was able to keep the ball in play, and Christian was able to return serves more effectively. Down 17-10, kills by Tori Altstiel and blocks by Riley Freeland helped the Lady Comets to narrow the gap before Benson called a timeout with Christian holding a 22-21 advantage.
“It was really a matter of just giving them a breather and letting them get refocused,” Benson said.
A kill by freshman Olivia Kieffer expanded the Christian lead, but a Lady Comet attack error evened the set at 23, a Timmer stuff set up match point, and Timmer closed it out with a left-side smash down the line.
Coach Benson was quick to downplay the motivation aspect of last year’s final-game loss.
“I don’t want the girls motivated by anger at a loss,” Benson pointed out. “I want them to be the team they can be. Last year is in the past and we have a great rivalry with Rapid City Christian, and it’s fun when you get fans showing up and it’s loud.”
Well, maybe there was just a little thought given said senior Ciara Benson.
“There has been a lot of emotion since that last game last year, and we wanted to come back and be better this year and that’s happening,” she said. “And I think because of that our energy was at another level tonight. We all supported each other and wanted the same thing and came together.”
Timmer led the Cavaliers with 11 kills while Benson contributed 10 kills along with a team leading 11 digs. Setter Sarah Matthes had 26 assists, and Matthes and Sullivan each had four aces.
Kieffer had nine kills for the Lady Comets, Freeland had 15 assists and Rebecca Morgan and Kieffer had seven digs apiece.
Rapid City Christian (10-2) and St. Thomas More (14-4) will compete against a number of other area teams in the 21st annual Belle Fourche Invitational on Saturday