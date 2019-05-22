The St. Thomas More baseball team dropped a tough 5-3 decision to Winner/Colome Wednesday afternoon in the Region 4B title game in Yankton.
Action was moved to Yankton because of the weather.
STM led 3-2 going into the seventh inning before the Royals scored three times to take the lead and eventually get the win.
Oscar Pravecek hit a two-run double to put the Royals in the lead. Jackson Kinzer stole home for the fifth run and Kinzer retired the side to secure the victory in the bottom of the seventh inning.
STM led 3-1 after five innings, but Winner/Colome scored one run in he sixth and the three in the seventh.
Andrew Smith led the Cavs with a pair of hits, while Jay Neugebauer had one hit and two RBIs, while Liam Yates also drove in one run.
Pravecek led Winner/Colome with three hits, while Kinzer added a pair of hits.
Joey Schad pitched five strong innings for STM, scattering four hits and giving up one unearned run, striking out three. Gavin Skinner gave up one run on one hit in one inning, while Braden Barbier took the loss, giving up the three runs on two hits in the seventh.
Jacob Beckers pitched the first four innings for Winner/Colome, giving up four hits and one run, while Evan Farmer got the win, yielding two runs and two hits in two innings.
STM moved on to the title game Wednesday with a 7-0 win over Hot Springs, while Winner/Colome advanced by shutting out Gregory 2--0.
Despite the loss, the Cavaliers, along with Winner/Colome will move on to the Class B State Tournament that begins Monday at Sioux Falls Stadium.
St. Thomas More, 14-3-1, will face Madison at 4 p.m. (MDT), while Winner/Colome, 10-3, plays Redfield Area at noon.
In the other first-round games, Bon Homme/Scotland faces Lennox at 10 a.m., while West Central takes on Dakota Valley at 6.
Zaug, Barbier earn all-state first team honors for STM
Catcher Jake Zaug and outfielder Braden Barbier were both named to the Class B All-State first team for the St. Thomas More baseball team on Tuesday.
Shortstop and pitcher Jackson Kinzer was named for Winner/Colome. Selected to the second team was shortstop Andy Wendland of Hot Springs, along with shortstop and pitcher Jay Neugebauer and pitcher and second baseman Strider Jacobson from STM and catcher Phillip Jorgensen from Winner/Colome.
Named to the Class A All-State team locally was third baseman and pitcher Tristan Walter from Sturgis. Also picked to the second team was shortstop and pitcher Carter Thomas of Rapid City Stevens and infielder and pitcher Mitch Sand of Rapid City Central.
SD Mines men's soccer signs 13 for 2019-2020
The South Dakota School of Mines men's soccer program has announced the signing of 13 recruits for the 2019-20 school year.
"I'm excited for these scholar athletes to start competing for the Hardrocker," said Hardrocker coach Ryan Thompson. "This recruiting class will give us some depth in a variety of areas and give us a great opportunity to strengthen our roster as we move into the coming season and continue to be competitive in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference."
The new recruits include: Brady Cork, CM; Ransom Hall, CM; Garrett Holland, MF; Alireza Kowsari D; Philip Leano, MF; Blade LeMarr, D; Spencer Lund, F; Tate Minch, MF; Jonathan Ordaz, MF; Tyler Ring, GK; Travis Sherwin CB; Jared Zolczynki, D; Anthony Martinez.